VIDEO : Ukraine: Search continues after Russian strikes on Kharkiv

Search operations continued on Thursday on the website of a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv.

The assault, which passed off on Wednesday evening, killed a minimum of seven folks, injured 20 others and broken residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, authorities stated.

A spokesman for the Kharkiv emergency companies stated he feared extra folks have been trapped beneath the rubble.

On Thursday morning, the Russian defence ministry stated it had focused “a temporary base of foreign mercenaries” within the metropolis of Kharkiv, killing 90 of them.