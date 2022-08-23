Video: Woman Thrashes Zomato Delivery Partner, Internet Calls For Action

The person shared the video on August 16, however didn’t point out the placement of the incident.

A video of a girl thrashing a Zomato meals supply government, who was on his solution to ship an order, has surfaced on social media. In the clip, the lady is seen repeatedly beating the supply agent together with her shoe.

The video has been posted by a Twitter person named dj. He claimed that the supply companion was carrying his order and that the clip was recorded by one of many bystanders. “Some woman took the order from him and started hitting him with her footwear,” the caption learn. It additionally added that the supply companion was left “terrified that he would lose his job”.

Hi @zomatocare@zomato, the supply government received assaulted whereas delivering my order (#4267443050). Some girl took the order from him and began hitting him together with her footwear. He got here to my place crying and terrified that he would lose his job. pic.twitter.com/8VQIaKVebz — dj (@bogas04) August 15, 2022

The person shared the video on August 16, however didn’t point out the placement the place the incident befell.

In a Twitter thread, the person mentioned that after he got here to know in regards to the incident, he tried calling Zomato buyer care.

“I told them that ‘I don’t care about the order, your partner got assaulted, please help him,’ but they asked me to tell the rider to contact rider support. He tried that but they didn’t understand Kannada, and of course, he was scared to lose his job,” the social media put up learn.

Further, the Twitter person said that he was left “perplexed”. “Why would a woman hit a DE for a sandwich?” he mentioned. Dj added that the supply agent advised the lady it’s another person’s order and requested her for the receipt to tally it. “But she didn’t listen and started hitting him.”

Zomato has also reacted to the now-viral video. “We are getting this checked” and “will contact the delivery partner,” the corporate mentioned on Twitter.

Meanwhile, since being shared, the video has obtained combined reactions. One person wrote, “Such a shameless lady she should be aware that you are accepting another person’s order and this type of behaviour is unacceptable @zomato should file a complaint against this lady and support the delivery boy.”

Another mentioned, “Disgraceful behaviour by the woman.” A 3rd wrote, “These delivery guys work so hard irrespective of rain and all.. Its not at all acceptable to treat them like this! The customer service works well enough to sort out issues.. Violent behavior like this is not okay.. These kind of users must be blacklisted from the app!”

“I think there should be a system within the @zomato app to rate the customers by delivery boys whether men or women,” urged fourth.