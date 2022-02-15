Videos show Russian units and missiles advancing towards Ukraine border

CNN has geolocated and authenticated social media movies of those actions — although there are seemingly many extra that aren’t being noticed.

Some of the movies come from official sources; most are from TikTok or YouTube. They are being analyzed by on-line observers and infrequently complement satellite tv for pc imagery.

There’s loads of different proof of the navy build-up within the Belgorod area too.

CNN geolocated these movies on the village of Sereteno, about 15 miles (24 km) from the border. They had been uploaded on Sunday, and present tanks shifting by the realm.

These movies may be geolocated to this spot:

Night-time actions

Russian forces are additionally shifting at evening within the space — with tanks being offloaded from trains.

There’s extra snow right here than additional south — CNN geolocated this video to a village close to Belgorod:

Tanks round Voronezh

The space round Voronezh additionally seems to be getting fairly crowded. A big assortment of tanks and infantry preventing autos was filmed within the final couple of days from a passing prepare. According to analysts they’re a part of the Russian 1st Guards Tank Army.

And seen from different angles:

CNN has geolocated these clips to this spot:

Helicopters close to Belgorod

In the final couple of days, extra social media movies have featured the arrival of helicopters close to the Ukrainian border. They might supply necessary safety for floor troops within the occasion of an offensive. These had been filmed close to Belgorod:

The Russian build-up consists of tanks, infantry preventing autos often called BMPs and self-propelled artillery — as seen right here on a prepare on the outskirts of Belgorod:

Quite a lot of the {hardware} is touring south from the town of Kursk . CNN geolocated this video, which seems to have been filmed Saturday.

Missiles and artillery help

Michael Kofman, Russia analyst at CNA, a nonprofit group primarily based in Virginia, notes that models in Kursk (such because the sixth Combined Arms Army) “appear to be moving up to Belgorod with district level artillery support. He says the 1st Guards Tank Army has started to move too — “presumably to a closing staging space.”

Of particular concern is the movement of convoys of Iskander-M short-range ballistic missiles, which seems to have picked up in the last few weeks in various parts of western Russia.

If a conflict began, these would likely be used to attack fixed Ukrainian positions — such as command and control sites. They have a range of up to 250 miles (402 km) and have been spotted in recent satellite imagery.

Rocket launchers near border

Russian and Belarusian troops began sizeable joint exercises last week near the Polish border, but some Russian forces are on the move many miles from where the exercises are taking place and have taken up positions close to where the borders of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus meet.

CNN geolocated this convoy, which includes multiple rocket launchers, to a spot about 15 miles (24 km) north of the Ukrainian border.

Russian weaponry — and ships — continue to close in on the Ukrainian border. Sites where equipment had been pre-positioned more than 100 miles (161 km) from the border have been progressively emptied as units have moved forward.

There are Russian units within a few miles of Ukraine all the way from the Sea of Azov, along the Ukrainian border and into Belarus.

“Russia’s present navy buildup close to Ukraine is unprecedented,” tweeted Rob Lee, from the Department of War Studies at King’s College London. “This shouldn’t be like earlier struggle scares or the buildup within the spring [of 2021]. The quantity of Russian aerial, floor, and naval navy energy close to Ukraine now could be quantifiably far better.”

While the gear seems to have been assembled, the place it is moved to subsequent — and when — stays unknown.