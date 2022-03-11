Vidosic urges City: ‘Do it for Barbieri’

Melbourne City coach Rado Vidosic has known as on his depleted squad to win subsequent week’s preliminary ultimate for his or her suspended goalkeeper Melissa Barbieri.

His plea comes after the four-time champions slipped to a painful extra-time defeat in opposition to Sydney FC on Friday.

Melbourne City have been simply a few minutes away from a spot within the grand ultimate when Sydney FC equalised in harm time earlier than romping to a 4-2 win at Jubilee Oval.

To compound City’s anguish ,they misplaced skilled midfielder TJ Vlajnic to a pink card, earlier than Matildas veteran Barbieri suffered the identical destiny within the dying minutes of additional time after dealing with outdoors the field.

The pair will each miss subsequent weekend’s match the place City will tackle the victor of Sunday’s elimination semi-final between the in-form Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory.

Sydney FC will host the grand ultimate at Jubilee Stadium on 27 March.

The 41-year-old Barbieri, who’s the longest serving male or feminine nationwide league participant by some margin, is presently solely contracted till the tip of the season.

“Hopefully, tonight won’t be her last match and she can play in the grand final – I think we owe her that,” stated City coach Rado Vidosic.

“She is very distressed but we can’t question her decision (that led to the red card).

“She had been unbelievable for us on and off the pitch.”

City seemed comfortably on track for victory thanks to a Hannah Wilkinson double, before Cortnee Vine pulled a goal back midway through the second half.

A fast-finishing Sydney FC drew level through Maria Jose Rojas, before extra-time goals from teenager Sarah Hunter and a second from Vine.

Vlajnic suffered an ankle injury in the challenge that led to the red card, while Winonah Heatley also went off injured with both in doubt for the preliminary final.

“We performed in opposition to the most effective staff within the league and to be so shut is devastating,” Vidosic stated.

“We had a go, gave it our greatest and it simply wasn’t adequate sadly.”

It was the first loss suffered by City in eight A-League Women finals matches, having conceded just two goals in the process.

“It was an epic encounter which wasn’t a shock given City are such a very good staff,” said Sydney FC coach Ante Juric.

The Sky Blues boast a strong affinity with Jubilee Stadium, having won the 2019 grand final and 12 of their past 13 matches at the southern Sydney venue.

“Football-wise, enjoying right here is essential, however we have to capitalise on that,” Juric stated.

“We take pleasure in enjoying right here, we get a very good crowd and I believe they should see us enjoying right here.”