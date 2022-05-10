Vienna 1955: UEFA’s first general assembly | Inside UEFA

On 2 March 1955, the good metropolis welcomed representatives of 29 European nationwide soccer associations for UEFA’s inaugural meeting. The gathering turned out to be a vital occasion, making a stable foundation for the fledgling European organisation – based in June 1954 – to take vital selections and embark on its street into the longer term.

A united European motion

UEFA was born out of the want within the early Fifties to kind a united European motion that might progress as one physique in a spirit of solidarity and provides power to Europe’s nationwide soccer associations throughout the world footballing panorama.

The pioneers who set the motion in movement had been Ottorino Barassi, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC); José Crahay, common secretary of the Belgian Football Association (URBSFA-KBVB); and Henri Delaunay, common secretary of the French Football Federation (FFF).





UEFA’s pioneers within the early Fifties: José Crahay, Henri Delaunay and Ottorino BarassiUEFA

June 1954: UEFA’s founding assembly

The trio had been key figures in discussions and conferences throughout Europe within the early Fifties that gathered vital allies to the reason for unity. The path in direction of UEFA’s beginning was additionally smoothed in 1953 when world soccer’s governing physique FIFA authorised the creation of continental confederations.

Consequently, 28 European nationwide associations convened on the Hotel Euler within the Swiss metropolis of Basle on 15 June 1954 to arrange a brand new physique and start formulating a set of draft laws. The following movement was agreed:

“The European national associations decide definitively on the constitution of a group of the said associations, under a form to be determined. The assembly decides to name a committee representing this group, in conformity with Article XI, paragraph 1, of the draft regulations presented today.

“This committee is entrusted with drawing up, in conjunction with the previous committee, definitive proposed statutes and regulations, taking their inspiration from projects submitted at a previous stage, and to present this definitive project to the next General Assembly.”

Inaugural Executive Committee





Ebbe Schwartz – the Dane elected as the primary UEFA president on 22 June 1954UEFA archives

The six-strong Executive Committee established on the assembly in Basel comprised José Crahay, Josef Gerö (Austria), Sir George Graham (Scotland), Ebbe Schwartz (Denmark), Gustáv Sebes (Hungary) and Henri Delaunay – named as UEFA’s inaugural general secretary alongside his function throughout the FFF.

A second assembly within the Swiss federal capital Berne on 22 June 1954 noticed the brand new Executive Committee of what was often known as the ‘Group of European Associations’ elect Ebbe Schwartz as the primary UEFA president, and determine to submit a draft set of statutes to the nationwide associations.

On 29 and 30 October 1954, in Copenhagen, the committee proposed Union of the European Football Associations in English, with the initials UEFA, and Union des Associations Européennes de Football in French because the identify of the brand new confederation – changing an earlier proposal of “Entente européenne”.

Draft statutes

The draft statutes fastened the annual membership payment at 250 Swiss francs, laid down aims, required the holding of an annual meeting, established the precept of 1 vote per affiliation and stipulated that the Executive Committee ought to comprise eight members.

The aims outlined had been the adoption of a standard stance vis-à-vis FIFA; the designation of Europe’s representatives inside FIFA; the organisation of a European competitors each 4 years; and the examination of all issues regarding European soccer.





Vienna performs an vital function in UEFA’s historical pastGetty Images/iStockphoto

UEFA’s draft statutes had been drawn up in three languages – French, German and English – and, following their submission to the European member associations, the assorted responses had been analysed on the assembly in Copenhagen. The goal was for the physique of guidelines to be adopted by an inaugural UEFA meeting of member associations, to convene on the Austrian Football Association’s headquarters in Vienna on 2 March 1955

Vienna welcomes UEFA

The meeting met on a day when Vienna was lined in a blanket of snow. Proceedings started with a second of unhappy reflection, because the delegates remembered Josef Gerö. The president of the Austrian FA, named as UEFA vice-president throughout the earlier summer time’s actions, had handed away in December 1954, and Ebbe Schwartz paid a heat tribute in his function as UEFA president. Following the morning session, delegates paid additional homage to Dr Gerö by visiting his grave.





Henri Delaunay: UEFA’s first common secretary AFP

Henri Delaunay was unable to attend the meeting and perform his particular duties as UEFA common secretary as a result of sickness that may ultimately take his life a number of months later. His son Pierre, common secretary of the French skilled league, assumed his duties with the Executive Committee’s blessing.

The roll name in Vienna featured 29 European nationwide associations – Poland had been the one addition to the 28 that had been concerned within the UEFA founding assembly in Basle the earlier summer time. Now, the meeting would unanimously welcome one other new affiliation into the UEFA fold – the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), bringing the ultimate variety of associations represented to 30.

The meeting agreed to the statutory improve within the variety of UEFA Executive Committee members. Peco Bauwens (West Germany) and Greece’s Constantin Constantaras joined the committee to convey the variety of members to eight, whereas Alfred Frey (Austria) changed Josef Gerö,

Club competitors pushed again

The afternoon’s deliberations centred on a problem that may tackle momentous significance over the following months and years – initiatives and proposals for European competitions for membership and nationwide groups.





The written notes for a European membership competitors, drawn up by L’Equipe journalist Jacques FerranGetty Images for UEFA

The French newspaper L’Équipe – particularly editor Gabriel Hanot, a former participant and nationwide coach, and journalist Jacques Ferran – was campaigning vigorously for a contest for membership groups. A blueprint envisaged 16 golf equipment from 16 completely different international locations – not essentially champions at the moment – enjoying ties on a home-and-away foundation, with the staff scoring the very best aim combination qualifying for the following spherical.

However, to L’Equipe’s frustration, the Vienna meeting would ship the venture again to the drafting board, deciding that it “was not at the present time competent to take an interest in a project directly concerning the clubs”.

The state of affairs would evolve quickly. Deliberations involving UEFA officers and membership representatives led lastly to the acceptance of the blueprint, the creation of an organising committee, and FIFA’s approval of the venture in May 1955, provided that the competitors must be held underneath UEFA’s auspices. On 21 June 1955, just over three months after the Vienna assembly, the UEFA Executive Committee agreed to FIFA’s conditions and referred to as the brand new competitors – which might kick off in the beginning of the 1955/56 season – the European Champion Clubs’ Cup.

National staff competitors judged untimely

Following the October 1954 assembly in Copenhagen, Henri Delaunay had written an article entitled Is It Possible to Build a Footballing Europe?, which underlined his long-held dream of a European national-team competitors. “… [T]he main focus should be on the idea of a competition open to all of the European associations,” he said. “A three-member committee has been entrusted with examining this difficult problem, which should not lead to the infinite multiplication of international matches, or harm the World Cup…”

But the Vienna meeting was equally reticent in direction of the venture being pushed by Henri Delaunay. They determined that such a venture was untimely and referred to as for additional examination.





Pierre Delaunay (left), who succeeded his late father Henri as UEFA common secretaryUEFA archives

Henri Delaunay would cross away in November 1955, but his son Pierre – taking on both of his father’s roles as general secretary of UEFA and the French FA by 1956 – doggedly pursued his father’s dream. Subsequently, delegates on the UEFA Congress in Stockholm on 6 June 1958 voted in favour of launching the European Nations’ Cup – recognized these days because the European Football Championship – which started the identical 12 months.

Televised soccer

The situation of televised broadcasting of soccer additionally occupied the eye of the associations current on the Vienna meeting – particularly stay transmission of matches. The majority of audio system expressed the view that stay TV soccer might result in public disaffection with the sport, in addition to clashes with matches in home competitions.

Eventually, a three-point movement was adopted which grew to become often known as the Vienna Convention: A nationwide affiliation couldn’t permit the transmission of a world match until it had the authorisation of the visitor affiliation; The host nationwide affiliation additionally had to make sure that the match was solely transmitted inside its territory; and couldn’t permit the transmission of the match out of the country until the latter nation’s nationwide affiliation had given its consent. From this level on, UEFA would tackle this query incessantly,

Betting and the match calendar

Ebbe Schwartz turned to the subject of betting in soccer, calling on the associations to supply UEFA with as a lot info as doable on the state of affairs of their international locations. Alfred Frey then addressed the worldwide match calendar, proposing that worldwide video games must be performed on a number of events every year on a collection of similar dates. This situation was additionally despatched for additional examination.

Delegates ratified the staging of a gala match in Belfast between two choose groups from Europe and Britain to have fun the seventy fifth anniversary of the Irish Football Association. The match would ultimately happen at Windsor Park in Belfast on 13 August 1955, Europe rising as 4-1 winners in entrance of a 60,000 crowd.

Statutes ratified

It was left for the Vienna meeting to unanimously rubber-stamp the primary version of the UEFA statutes, affirm the Portuguese capital Lisbon because the venue for the second UEFA Congress on 7/8 June 1956, and congratulate Ebbe Schwartz on his management of UEFA because the organisation took its first steps.

The Congress minutes quote Sir George Graham as paying tribute to Schwartz for “the way in which he fulfilled his mission within [UEFA] and led the deliberations at the assembly.” Thoughts had been additionally with the ailing Henri Delaunay, who wouldn’t see his national-team competitors dream attain fruition three years later. “He would have derived a deserved satisfaction today,” stated Graham, “at seeing the success of work on which he had directly been involved.”

That wintery March day in Austria in 1955 ended with UEFA’s future sealed and strengthened. The foundations had been in place for the toddler organisation to take up its function as an umbrella physique of nationwide associations standing on the vanguard of the European soccer motion.

In 1968, the overall meeting grew to become the UEFA Congress – and this week, 67 years later, Vienna and the Austrian Football Association will as soon as extra be proud hosts as far-reaching selections and measures are taken to strengthen UEFA’s everlasting mission to advertise and develop the attractive sport throughout the European continent.