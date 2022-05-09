Vienna takes centre stage for UEFA Congress and Executive Committee meeting | Inside UEFA

On Tuesday, the UEFA Executive Committee convenes for its newest assembly. This is adopted on Wednesday by the forty sixth Ordinary UEFA Congress, the annual assembly of Europe’s soccer parliament.

Tuesday 10 May: Executive Committee – UEFA EURO 2024 ultimate match match schedule and appointment of hosts

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin hosts the Executive Committee’s assembly, with the UEFA EURO 2024 ultimate match match schedule among the many agenda gadgets:





The different primary gadgets on the agenda are:

• Appointment of hosts

– 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League ultimate

– 2023 UEFA Congress

• Approval of competitors rules

– 2022-24 UEFA European Football Championship

– 2022/23 UEFA European Under-17 and Under-19 Championships

– 2022/23 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 and Under-19 Championships

– 2022/23 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship

– 2022/23 UEFA Regions‘ Cup

• Approval of technical regulations

– UEFA Club Licensing Regulations for the UEFA Women’s Champions League

– UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (Edition 2022)

– UEFA Equipment Regulations (Edition 2022)

– Procedural Rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (Edition 2022)

No press convention is deliberate after the UEFA Executive Committee assembly, with a press convention scheduled after the UEFA Congress the next day.

Wednesday 11 May: forty sixth UEFA Congress

The UEFA Congress is Europe’s equal of a soccer parliament. It brings collectively presidents and common secretaries representing every of UEFA’s 55 member associations to make choices that assist form European soccer.

The Congress on the Messe Wien Exhibition Congress Center will open at 10:00 CET and shut at roughly 12:00 CET.





The primary gadgets on the agenda embody:

• Report of the UEFA President and Executive Committee and Report of the UEFA Administration 2020/21

• Financial issues – acknowledgement of the monetary report and monetary statements for 2020/21 and approval of the finances for the 2022/23 monetary yr

• Update on UEFA’s committees

• Ratification of latest members of the UEFA Organs for the Administration of Justice

The Congress can even be streamed dwell on UEFA.com.

The Congress might be adopted by a press convention with the UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin.