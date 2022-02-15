Vietnam – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – Podcast on CNN Audio

Americas

Vietnam – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Vietnam – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown


One of your favourite sequence from CNN is now out there in your favourite podcast app. Join world-renowned chef, bestselling writer and Emmy winner Anthony Bourdain to find Parts Unknown: little-known locations and various cultures that make our world neighborhood extra related. Start from the start in Myanmar, and hear by means of the sequence conclusion on the Lower East Side in New York City. New episodes drop every week.

Vietnam

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Explore the nation Anthony Bourdain described as his “first love.” Learn about his excursions to the Dong Ba market, Vinh Moc tunnels, Duyen Anh restaurant, and the Citadel.

Original Airdate: Season 4, 2014.

Feb 14, 2022

