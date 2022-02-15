Americas
Vietnam – Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – Podcast on CNN Audio
One of your favourite sequence from CNN is now out there in your favourite podcast app. Join world-renowned chef, bestselling writer and Emmy winner Anthony Bourdain to find Parts Unknown: little-known locations and various cultures that make our world neighborhood extra related. Start from the start in Myanmar, and hear by means of the sequence conclusion on the Lower East Side in New York City. New episodes drop every week.
Vietnam Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Original Airdate: Season 4, 2014. Feb 14, 2022Explore the nation Anthony Bourdain described as his "first love." Learn about his excursions to the Dong Ba market, Vinh Moc tunnels, Duyen Anh restaurant, and the Citadel.
Feb 14, 2022