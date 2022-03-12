Vietnam blocks Sony’s ‘Uncharted’ movie starring Tom Holland over South China Sea map

Vietnam has banned Sony’s motion film “Uncharted” from home distribution over a scene that includes a map that reveals a disputed line declared by China to stake its declare to massive components of the South China Sea, state media reported on Saturday.

The U-shaped “nine-dash line” is used on Chinese maps as an instance its claims over huge areas of the resource-rich South China Sea, together with swathes of what Vietnam regards as its continental shelf, the place it has awarded oil concessions.

“Uncharted,” an motion and journey movie primarily based on a online game collection about treasure looking, stars Tom Holland and was resulting from hit cinemas nationwide on March 18.

“The film was banned from distribution after we watched it and found it contained an illegal image of the infamous nine-dash line,” state-run Vietnam News Agency reported, citing Vi Kien Thanh, head of the Department of Cinema, a authorities physique in command of licensing and censoring overseas movies.

Vietnam pulled DreamWorks’ animated movie “Abominable” from cinemas in 2019 and ordered Netflix in 2021 to take away some episodes of the “Pine Gap” collection over the identical situation.

The Southeast Asian nation this week protested twice over navy workout routines by China and Taiwan in what it describes as its unique financial zone, and demanded they respect Vietnam’s sovereignty and legit rights at sea.

