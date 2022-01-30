Vietnam nears Lunar New Year hoping for virus recovery

Vietnamese individuals are making their preparations for the Lunar New Year of the Tiger, probably the most festive occasion of the 12 months, amid warnings of warning in opposition to COVID-19.

In the previous quarter of Hanoi, consumers headed to the normal market to search for decorations and flowers for the pageant, which known as “Tet” in Vietnam.

The market is opened a couple of month previous to Tet, which falls on February 1 this 12 months.

During that interval, the streets are lined with retailers promoting ornamental objects in pink and gold, the colors thought of to deliver good luck and prosperity.

There are, nevertheless, fewer guests than regular this 12 months as authorities have issued a warning in opposition to giant gatherings and requested folks to apply virus security measures.

Vietnam has additionally cancelled scheduled firework exhibits and different festive occasions to minimise the danger of virus unfold.