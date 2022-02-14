Vietnam to end COVID curbs on international flights from Feb 15

Vietnam will take away its COVID-19 restrictions on worldwide

passenger flights with all markets beginning Feb. 15, with no

limitation on the variety of flights, the state-run Tuoi Tre

newspaper reported on Sunday, Trend experiences on the subject of Reuters.

The Southeast Asian nation imposed tight border controls on the

begin of the pandemic to maintain out COVID-19, with some preliminary

success, however that dealt a blow to its burgeoning tourism sector

which accounted for about 10% of gross home product.

“Vietnam will elevate restrictions on worldwide flights

beginning February 15. The frequency of flights might be restored to

pre-pandemic degree,” Tuoi Tre mentioned, citing Dinh Viet Son, deputy

director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

Vietnam has already knowledgeable its companions about that new coverage

and solely China has not but agreed to renew industrial flights with

Vietnam, Son was quoted as saying.

Vietnam had already begun regularly resuming worldwide

flights with 15 markets from the start of this 12 months whereas

easing quarantine necessities, with vaccinated passengers now

needing solely three days of self-isolation.

The Southeast Asian nation has recorded practically 2.5 million

COVID-19 instances for the reason that pandemic started, and round 39,000 deaths.

Nearly 98% of its 98 million folks have acquired not less than two

vaccine doses, official information confirmed.