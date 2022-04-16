A Vietnamese father from the province of Nghệ An was sentenced to 14 years in jail for promoting his daughter to human traffickers.

Lo Pho Pheng, 47, bought his 13-year-old organic daughter to a person in China for over 150 million Vietnamese dong (roughly $6,550) when he lacked the cash to pay for medical therapy for a coronary heart situation.

Pheng met with Lo Thi Cam, 35, in 2018 to suggest promoting his daughter, who referred him to Moon Thi Xum, 46.

Xum and a person identified as “Hong” took Pheng’s daughter to China to be bought off.

Pheng was capable of obtain 100 million VND (roughly $4,367). Xum additionally acquired 7 million VND (roughly $306), and Cam acquired 13 million VND (roughly $568).

Pheng’s daughter was capable of escape again to Vietnam in October 2021 when she filed a denunciation of the crime to the Investigation Police Agency within the Kỳ Sơn District Police.

In the courtroom, the defendants pleaded responsible to their crimes. Pheng stated that he “did not think straight” due to his lack of understanding and poverty-stricken scenario.

Xum was sentenced to 13 years in jail, whereas Cam was sentenced to 12 years. Although the sufferer requested a lenient sentence for her father, he was sentenced to 14 years in jail for “trafficking of a person under 16.”

