Vieux Fort Police Probe Suspected Drowning – St. Lucia Times News

Vieux Fort Police Station officers are investigating a suspected drowning at Sandy Beach on Saturday about 5:20 pm.

Investigators have recognized the deceased as 57-year-old Delbert Ferdinand of Praslin.

Station Officer Anwar Deterville of the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) disclosed that about 5:48 pm the Crash Fire Hall at Vieux Fort acquired a request for help and dispatched an ambulance to Sandy Beach.

“The crew met with police officers who were already on scene. Police led them to a male who was found pulseless and breathless,” Deterville disclosed.

He stated emergency responders carried out an evaluation, started CPR and continued whereas transporting the affected person to St Jude Hospital, the place emergency personnel handed him over to hospital employees.

There aren’t any additional particulars at current.

