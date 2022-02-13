Viewers accuse The Masked Singer UK of ‘fixing’ Natalie Imbruglia’s victory

Natalie Imbruglia was topped because the winner of The Masked Singer UK however some viewers are suspicious.

Natalie Imbruglia was named the winner of the Masked Singer this night – sparking a repair row.

The Australian star – famed for hits together with “Torn” and “Wrong Impression” – beat off competitors from Charlotte Church as Mushroom and Mark Feehily who was unmasked as Robobunny.

Those watching at dwelling weren’t satisfied by Imbruglia’s win as a result of many felt she wasn’t the strongest singer and took to Twitter to complain.

One particular person wrote: “Panda was absolutely amazing but not the best. Fix! #TheMaskedSinger #TheMaskedSingerUK.”

A second tweeted: “Absolute fix #TheMaskedSinger”

While a 3rd added: “How anybody in that audience thinks Panda is a better singer than Robbobunny or Mushroom is beyond me? Mushroom absolutely robbed. Has to be a fix. #MaskedSingerUK.”

And a fourth raged: “Well that’s me changing the channel now! Absolute boll**ks that panda won against robo bunny and mushroom, your audience needs looking at!!! Clearly a fix! What a waste of an evening !! #MaskedSingerUK.”

Fans had already suspected it was Natalie behind the masks after it was revealed she could be showing on the Graham Norton Show subsequent week.

Speaking after her win, the one-time Neighbours star mentioned: “I just loved being Panda. When I put the costume on I would just become Panda.

“I stayed in an American accent the whole time so if I sound weird that’s because I have been flipping.

“I just had so much fun. I made friends with a traffic cone and a mushroom. This is an amazing show and I am thrilled to have been a part of it.”

Mark 41, was the primary to be unmasked as Robobunny and got here in third place – leaving followers livid who felt he had been robbed.

“Being hidden inside the costume gave me a chance to forget about what I look like for the first time in my career,” he mentioned.

Then Welsh classical singer Charlotte was revealed following a formidable efficiency of “Flower Duet” from Leo Delibes’ opera Lakme.

The surreal present, which is introduced by comic Joel Dommett, sees well-known contestants disguised in elaborate costumes sing in entrance of a celeb panel who must guess their true id.

Saturday’s present noticed Panda ship a sassy efficiency of “Blank Space” by Taylor Swift, whereas Robobunny impressed with an impassioned and dramatic rendition of “Run” by Snow Patrol.

Mushroom then took to the stage and stunned the panel with a efficiency of the classical piece “Flower Duet” from Leo Delibes’ opera Lakme.

Three former contestants from earlier collection – Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, comic Jason Manford as Hedgehog and JLS member Aston Merrygold as Robin – additionally returned to duet with the finalists forward of the primary elimination.

Regular panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan had been joined by particular visitor singer Joss Stone, who gained the second collection performing as Sausage.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission