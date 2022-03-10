Viewers horrified by MAFS glass incident

Controversial MAFS bride Olivia has labelled final evening’s explosive argument which noticed Dom smash a wine glass “appalling behaviour from women”.

MAFS bride Olivia has advised Kyle and Jackie O she felt “sick to her stomach” watching Monday’s episode through which Domenica furiously smashed a wine glass throughout a heated argument.

Despite many viewers mentioning that Olivia had goaded Dom till she cracked, the bride appeared unable to recognise her function within the drama.

“It’s appalling behaviour from women. It’s gross,” she stated of the scene, including “it was disgusting” when Kyle immediately referred to the glass-smash second.

When requested whether or not issues between the 2 ladies had reached a crescendo within the season already, Olivia hinted there’s extra to come back.

“I don’t think it gets worse than physical violence … but it escalates,” she stated.

Elsewhere, talking on Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa, Dom admitted she “110 per cent” regrets breaking the glass.

“I wish I’d never broken the glass,” she stated.

“It was really like I had reached my boiling point. And I think everyone does have their breaking point and that was mine.”

She referred to as final evening’s episode “the catalyst” for what’s to come back.

Monday evening’s get-together descended into chaos throughout a fiery dialogue between the 2 brides concerning the dishonest saga plaguing this system.

But regardless of Domenica’s excessive response, viewers have been fast to take her facet, given Olivia’s merciless remark about her voice.

It comes after Dom had passionately spoken out towards Carolina for her treatment of husband Dion – who she is secretly dishonest on – prompting Olivia to name her a “bully”.

Many identified that it’s the second time Olivia has backed the guilty party on this system, having publicly chastised Holly when she was belittled by Andrew.

Others have been startled by her confession that she’d once torn up a bridesmaid’s dress and sent it to her friend after she was kicked out of her marriage ceremony celebration. Speaking on radio in the present day, Olivia stood by the transfer, describing her former pal as a “bridezilla”.

The argument started when Olivia advised Dom to contemplate her tone whereas speaking with the group.

“I just think you need to choose your words really carefully because when you swear, it comes off way more aggressive,” she stated.

“I really hate being told to choose my words wisely. Guess what? I’ll choose my words. Because they’re my words,” Dom hit again as Olivia began to fume.

“I’m sick of hearing you. I’m sick of your voice yelling all the time. I’m bored of your voice,” stated Olivia.

“So my voice isn’t OK?” requested Dom as Olivia continued to say she was “rude”.

“No, my entire life – I have been told my voice isn’t OK,” a rattled Dom responded, smashing her wine glass on the desk in fury.

Over on Twitter, one viewer mused that the second upset Dom a lot as a result of “children of migrants have dealt with been told our voices are not good enough by white people all our lives”.

Another echoed the sentiment, saying: “Olivia’s actions epitomise white privilege.”

Others referred to as Olivia a “stereotypical bully” and “manipulative” for purposely pushing Dom’s buttons to incite an explosive response.

Married At First Sight continues tonight from 7.30pm on Channel 9