Viewers slam MAFS experts for ‘cruel’ mismatch

Holly and Andrew’s relationship fell aside in ugly style on Tuesday night time’s MAFS, as viewers hit out at Channel 9 for the “evil” pairing.

Holly, 36, had confided in her Texan ‘husband’ Andrew, 39, about her need to have kids towards a ticking organic clock, as a part of a problem the place they have been requested to open up about their “biggest fears”.

In stark distinction, Andrew’s confession was that he liked intercourse and had slept with greater than 350 ladies.

“I’m not here to judge him,” Holly mentioned of her husband, as initially it appeared the couple have been understanding of one another’s stance.

But within the hours afterwards, Holly mentioned Andrew distanced himself from her and left their marital mattress to sleep on the sofa.

“I have a daughter already. And I can sense that there’s an urgency with Holly to have a child. I feel like it’s almost too much pressure on me,” Andrew mentioned in a chunk to digicam. “We’re still getting to know each other and I’m just not there yet with her … I’m just not sure that’s what I want.”

Holly insisted she wasn’t placing stress on him, however went onto the experiment to hopefully discover love and begin a household sooner or later.

This was all an excessive amount of for Andrew, because the pair broke out in an almighty argument which noticed the Texan seemingly bail on his new spouse and the experiment after only a week.

“I shared my deepest darkest fear and [it] backfired. I scared him. He’s running and blocking me out,” Holly mentioned via tears. “He’s written me off … He didn’t even give me a chance.”

Given Holly had been upfront from the get-go together with her deep need to have kids, viewers hit out on the present’s consultants for pairing a pair who have been clearly not on the identical web page:

The couple’s breakdown comes as no shock after final week’s honeymoon episodes noticed Andrew tell Holly their first time having sex was “not enjoyable”.

They had been collaborating within the Honesty Box problem, with one query asking, “Do you feel any sexual chemistry with me?”

For Holly, the reply was sure, however Andrew?

“Holly … I enjoy sex,” he mentioned.

“I enjoy sex all the time. I enjoy it in random places at random times. And I like to explore that. I know I’m not bad at sex, I know I have the right equipment. But I feel like, when we were intimate, you weren’t there. You were not physically there. I didn’t feel intimacy, I didn’t feel connected to you. So it wasn’t enjoyable for me. I’ve had one-night stands where the partner was more into me than you were.”