ViewSonic 32-Inch 4K Entertainment Monitor (VX3211-4K-mhd) Review

A number one model in PC screens, ViewSonic’s merchandise are a standard sight in company places of work due to varied components equivalent to affordability, reliability, and a well-established gross sales and repair community in India. The firm’s choices embody primary residence and workplace screens, gaming screens, touchscreen screens, and entertainment-friendly, high-resolution screens. The ViewSonic product I’m reviewing right here is an entertainment-focused possibility that claims to be effectively suited to each productiveness and leisure use.

Priced at Rs. 28,990 in India, the ViewSonic 32-inch 4K Entertainment Monitor (VX3211-4K-mhd) is a straightforward however succesful possibility for anybody seeking to spend money on a big, high-resolution monitor. As the title suggests, the monitor has a 32-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160-pixel) TFT-LCD display, and also you additionally get built-in audio system and respectable connectivity choices. Is this probably the most versatile monitor you should purchase for lower than Rs. 30,000? Find out on this assessment.

The 32-inch ViewSonic 4K Entertainment Monitor has a one-piece stand that comes pre-attached

ViewSonic 32-inch 4K Entertainment Monitor (VX3211-4K-mhd) design

Practically each mainstream tv at the moment has a 16:9 facet ratio, since that is probably the most generally used format for content material. This ensures {that a} display can match various kinds of content material with out leaving an excessive amount of clean space or picture warping. It is due to this fact no shock that ViewSonic would decide this facet ratio for an entertainment-focused monitor. At this dimension, it additionally permits a correct Ultra-HD (3840×2160-pixel) decision.

The ViewSonic 32-inch monitor seems to be fairly like a similarly-sized tv would in most regards, and certainly even works very like one, simply with out the smarts you may count on. There are skinny borders across the display, and the monitor sits on a one-piece, centre-mounted desk stand that’s curiously pre-attached within the gross sales package deal. You may also VESA-mount the monitor when you select, however a wall-mount equipment is not included.

My assessment unit got here with two 1.5m energy cables with completely different fashion plugs, and a 1.5m HDMI cable within the field. Strangely, one of many energy cables had a big 16A plug as an alternative of the extra generally used 6A plugs that match into most Indian sockets. The second energy cable within the field had a US-style three-pin plug, and I used to be thankfully in a position to make use of it with an adapter.

The pre-fixed stand is sort of broad – practically the whole width of the monitor itself – and due to this fact wants a large sufficient desk to be positioned on. However, it is a stable and well-built steel stand, and this does make the entire setup really feel very secure. There is scope to tilt the display 13 levels backwards and 5 levels forwards. You can, after all, take away the stand fairly simply if you wish to wall-mount the monitor or use a VESA-compatible arm.

The video inputs are on the rear, with the ports going through downwards.

At the again of the ViewSonic monitor are two 2.5W audio system for stereo sound, together with six buttons to regulate the machine’s menus. The markings for the buttons are on the entrance, and aside from the facility button on the backside, the remaining are dynamic and their capabilities change in response to your on-screen picks. That mentioned, I discovered it fairly laborious to navigate or management something on the monitor utilizing these buttons since I could not see what I used to be urgent, and sometimes ended up urgent the fallacious ones.

The ports and sockets on the ViewSonic 32-inch 4K Entertainment monitor are all on the again and face downwards, which I discovered a bit inconvenient. The choices embody two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 enter, and a 3.5mm socket to reroute audio. You can after all use headphones together with Bluetooth ones straight with any supply machine you might have linked. USB Type-C with energy supply would have been good, however I would not name its absence a flaw at this value.

ViewSonic 32-inch 4K Entertainment Monitor (VX3211-4K-mhd) specs and options

The ViewSonic 4K Entertainment Monitor has a 32-inch Vertical Alignment (VA) TFT-LCD display, with assist for top dynamic vary content material as much as the HDR10 format. The monitor has a peak brightness of 300nits, and a regular refresh charge of 60Hz. Viewsonic claims that this monitor’s color replica capability covers 95 % of the NTSC color gamut. All of those specs make for a superb productiveness show on your laptop or laptop computer, in addition to a ‘tv’ of types, supplied you might have the suitable supply machine(s) to connect with it.

Disappointingly, the ViewSonic 32-inch monitor doesn’t include a distant, and all interactions with the menus should be accomplished by means of the fiddly and tough buttons on the again.

Other key options embody AMD FreeSync compatibility, a blue gentle filter for eye care, an energy-saving ‘Eco’ mode for decreased energy consumption, and completely different image presets which embody Game, Web, Movie, Text, Monochrome, and MacOS. HDR will be set to auto mode and is triggered when HDR content material is detected by the monitor.

ViewSonic 32-inch 4K Entertainment Monitor (VX3211-4K-mhd) efficiency

The ViewSonic 32-inch 4K Entertainment Monitor (VX3211-4K-mhd) is appropriate for leisure due to the 16:9 facet ratio, Ultra-HD decision, HDR10 assist, and built-in audio system, very like the Samsung M7 monitor that I not too long ago reviewed. Even so, the display and movie high quality are arrange to be used primarily as a monitor.

There isn’t any distant for the ViewSonic 4K Entertainment Monitor, and controls are by means of a fiddly and inconvenient set of buttons on the again

The main distinction between the 2 although, lies in Viewsonic’s lack of smarts, which explains the appreciable value distinction between them. The ViewSonic provides a primary display with no native UI, apps, or connectivity, and depends on your supply units for all content material. This can simply be overcome by connecting an honest streaming device to the ViewSonic monitor, and even watching movies by means of your linked laptop.

I had the ViewSonic 32-inch 4K Entertainment Monitor arrange with the Realme Book Slim for many of this assessment, utilizing a DisplayPort-to-USB Type-C cable. This allowed Windows to scale to the Ultra-HD decision of the monitor, at 60Hz. I additionally had a MacBook Air linked utilizing the monitor’s HDMI port to check the picture-in-picture mode, and a Xiaomi Mi Box 4K to straight stream Ultra-HD HDR content material.

Although it may appear as if the shortage of smarts is a downside, it truly is not. As lengthy as you might have the fitting units to deal with connectivity and deal with the monitor as a typical non-smart TV, it is a workable and handy answer, particularly given the shortage of a distant. That mentioned, making any changes to the image high quality or monitor settings, together with adjusting the quantity, activating picture-in-picture mode, and altering the image mode, was fairly a problem.

Picture-in-picture mode is helpful if in case you have two supply units linked concurrently. It labored effectively for watching movies in a secondary (and far smaller) window, whereas utilizing the remainder of the display as my major laptop. The PiP show was too small to learn textual content or actively work on a secondary laptop as it is not resizable. I most popular to modify to my MacBook Air as the first supply and use it full-screen when wanted.

The 16:9 facet ratio and Ultra-HD decision make the ViewSonic 4K Entertainment Monitor appropriate for post-work leisure

The dimension and determination of the monitor make it nice for studying, modifying footage, and occasional collaboration and group duties equivalent to drafting letters, creating notes, and video calls. I did really feel that the colors of the ViewSonic 4K Monitor had been a bit heat, however the display was sharp and held its personal even at angles and underneath the glare of daylight.

The monitor labored effectively for me as a reference display throughout productive hours, and generally for writing and modifying textual content. The excessive decision made for very simple legibility of textual content material, and the expertise was expectedly good when watching movies and footage. I had the monitor arrange round three ft away from the place I used to be sitting, and I discovered this to be the perfect distance for considered one of this dimension.

With the Mi Box 4K linked, I used to be capable of stream films and TV reveals. Picture high quality was good when considered from a brief distance, and HDR mode was activated mechanically when the monitor detected such content material. HDR movies gave the impression to be a bit brighter and had extra impactful colors in Netflix reveals equivalent to Somebody Feed Phil, however the variations weren’t vital.

The ViewSonic monitor got here in helpful as a further tv of types in my residence, however many may even discover it usable as a major TV for post-work leisure. I did discover it a bit troublesome to regulate quantity on the monitor due to the shortage of a distant, and likewise discovered its 5W speaker system to be relatively underwhelming. These audio system are adequate for the occasional informal movies on YouTube, however I most popular to make use of headphones or separate audio system for a greater leisure expertise.

Verdict

There is nothing distinctive concerning the ViewSonic 32-inch 4K Entertainment Monitor (VX3211-4K-mhd), which I really feel is okay for one that’s anticipated to be an on a regular basis workhorse. It has the specs that matter equivalent to a superb dimension, excessive display decision, and respectable connectivity choices. It performs effectively as a monitor, given its value. Features equivalent to HDR assist and a picture-in-picture mode justify its entertainment-friendly credentials.

That mentioned, there are some drawbacks, together with the shortage of a distant management, underwhelming sound high quality from the built-in audio system, and potential compatibility points with the bundled energy twine. If yow will discover workarounds for these, or can work round them, the ViewSonic 4K Entertainment Monitor is an efficient possibility to think about, particularly for working professionals with restricted house at residence who may desire a monitor that may double up as a TV.