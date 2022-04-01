‘Vigilante’ WA father jailed for killing man he believed molested daughter

An enraged father who drove 600 kilometres to confront his daughter’s alleged abuser earlier than making an attempt to chop the person’s penis off and setting a home hearth that led to his demise has been jailed.

The father, who can’t be named for authorized causes, was sentenced to 9 years in jail after pleading responsible to the manslaughter of the person, who died in June 2020 after the house he was renting was set on hearth.

The father stormed the home armed with a kitchen knife after studying concerning the abuse allegation and used his cell phone to file the confrontation.

“I’m here to tell you that I know, and we’re going to sort it out tonight,” he instructed the person.

“I hope you have made good with everyone because this next bit and what goes on now depends on you. I drove 600 f***ing kilometres to see you.”