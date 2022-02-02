Vijay Deverakonda gets Toofani in latest ad campaign for Thums Up; watch





Actor Vijay Deverakonda is the brand new face of the most recent marketing campaign for the beverage model Thums Up. The actor shared the brand new advert marketing campaign for the beverage model which reveals him in an action-packed avatar.

The new advert reveals Vijay Deverakonda’s swag as he fights goons who held him captive. The actor performs some high-octane stunts and makes it look effortlessly fashionable. The cinematography and the stunt choreography are pitch-perfect.

Vijay Deverakonda additionally added ‘Toofan’ to his title on social media forward of the discharge of the advert and he certainly has lived as much as the title. After watching the advert, followers commented that they might not wait to look at his action-packed avatar in his upcoming movie Liger.

Meanwhile, speaking about his affiliation with the model, Vijay acknowledged, “Thums Up holds a special place in my heart. Growing up, it was always my go-to beverage. Hot summers, play through the day, drink Thums Up, Refresh… The fizzy and strong taste of this drink is unparalleled and was the best pairing with Biryani. I am looking forward to be the new face of Thums Up, a brand that continues to stand for hard work, determination, agility and resilience.”

