Vijay Hazare Birth Anniversary: Interesting facts about the cricketer who led India to its first Test win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Friday, 11 March, 2022 marks the 107th start anniversary of India’s legendary cricketer Vijay Samuel Hazare.

Born in 1915, the fashionable right-handed batter captained India 14 instances and led the nation to its first Test match win towards England in 1952 at Chennai.

India had gained the match by an innings and eight runs and the five-match collection led to a 1-1 draw.

The cricketer can also be remembered for his good efficiency throughout India’s first tour of Australia in 1947-48, the place he smashed centuries in every innings of the Adelaide Test towards Sir Don Bradman’s Australian crew.

Hazare made 2,192 runs within the 30 Test matches that he performed and his file in First-Class cricket stands even taller. In 238 matches, Hazare amassed 18,740 runs at a mean of 58.38, which incorporates 60 centuries and 73 fifties.

The nice cricketer additionally has 595 wickets to his identify in First-Class cricket, with a mean of 24.61, which incorporates 27 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls (in a match).

— Hazare was the primary Indian batter to attain a triple century in First-Class cricket. The phenomenal cricketer made 316 for Maharashtra towards Baroda in Poona in 1939-40.

Here are another details concerning the iconic cricketer:

— Hazare can also be the primary Indian batter to attain centuries in three successive Test matches.

— The legendary cricketer can also be the primary Indian participant to have accomplished 1,000 Test runs.

— While cricket had stopped in the course of the Second World War, Hazare is credited to have stored the sport alive within the nation and scored six First-Class double centuries throughout WWII, when India held home First-Class competitions.

— He made 1,423 runs in only one home season, which was in 1943-44.

— Hazare’s partnership of 577 runs with Gul Mohammad for Baroda in the course of the 1947 Ranji Trophy last was one of many highest for any wicket. The file was damaged solely after 59 years, within the yr 2006, when Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene’s partnership put up a 624-run stand for Sri Lanka.

— Hazare, together with Jasu Patel additionally grew to become the primary Indian cricketer to be honoured with the Padma Shri in 1960.

— For his contributions to Indian cricket, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), named its 50-overs home match, ‘Vijay Hazare Trophy’, after the legendary Indian cricketer.

