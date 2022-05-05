Viking Octantis Cruise Ship Kicks Off Great Lakes Expedition, Makes Stop In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Viking’s new cruise ship made a cease in Detroit on Tuesday, kicking off its expedition within the Great Lakes.

Officials say the Viking Octantis departed from Detroit at about 2 p.m. Tuesday earlier than crusing to Alpena and Mackinac Island as a part of the Niagra & the Great Lakes voyage — an eight-day expedition that features stops in Detroit, Toronto, Niagra Falls, Thunder Bay, Mackinac Island and Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Detroit Officials Break Ground On New Housing Project For Disabled Residents

“The largest and most modern ship in the Great Lakes, the Viking Octantis represents Viking’s significant investment in tourism for the region. The ship will explore itineraries throughout the Great Lakes with ports of call in Canada and the United States this spring, summer and fall,” learn a press launch from the corporate.

The Viking Octantis holds 378 visitors in 189 staterooms.

READ MORE: Beaumont Doctor Seeing Large Increase In Flu Cases

In addition, the corporate says a 15-day voyage, “The Great Lakes Collection,” will debut in June 2023, additionally making a cease in Detroit.

Officials say in 2023, the Viking Octantis might be joined by its equivalent sister ship, Viking Polaris.

“In creating ‘the thinking person’s expedition,’ we are offering curious travelers the opportunity to visit some of the most pristine destinations on earth in the most responsible way possible,” Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, stated in a press release.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 18,945 New COVID-19 Cases, 62 Deaths Over The Last Week