‘Vile, nasty’: Former MAFS ‘sweetheart’ Olivia slammed

She was as soon as a favorite amongst this season’s crop of contestants – however Olivia Frazer has since skilled a swift, brutal fall from grace.

A former Married At First Sight favorite is going through backlash from viewers over her “vile, nasty” behaviour on the present this week.

To be truthful, 28-year-old educating scholar Olivia Frazer – who’s matched with Jackson Lonie on the relationship actuality collection – issued a warning about her behaviour throughout an interview with producers, telling them: “People think I’m just a sweetheart but look, I can be b**chy. I can be awful at times.”

It appeared to be an correct forecast, with the drama between herself and Domenica Calarco boiling over this week, ensuing within the infamous smashed glass incident throughout women’ night time.

While it was Domenica who smashed the glass in a match of rage, it’s Olivia who has copped the brunt of the backlash from viewers, with many calling her out for criticising her co-star’s voice and tone.

“The reason that was so triggering for me was like, being told my whole childhood, my whole adolescence that my voice was ‘too loud’ and my voice ‘always had to be heard’. It was just so demeaning,” a sobbing Domenica later advised “husband” Jack.

“It’s just how I am. Like that’s not attacking someone for what they said, it’s attacking someone for literally how they are.”

The fallout for Olivia intensified following Tuesday night time’s episode, the place Olivia recapped what had occurred to the lads, claiming Domenica had “stood over” her, “smashed her wine glass, and then waved the broken wine glass in my face while she stood over me and screamed”. She added that she’d used the glass “like a weapon”, “waving the broken stem … for a while”.

It was a surprising story – and one which had been closely embellished. Thanks to the character of actuality exhibits, viewers have been in a position to truth test it for themselves and see that Domenica had immediately put down the damaged glass … and lots of have been deeply unimpressed by Olivia’s model of occasions.

Sitting on the desk with the group – bar Domenica and Jack – Olivia dug the boot in additional.

“It’s called a screw loose, that’s what that’s called,” she mentioned of her fellow bride.

“Apparently she’s really not doing OK, but that’s kind of not my responsibility to care.”

Ella Ding, who’s been shut with Domenica all through the experiment, shot down Olivia’s story in a dialog with producers, displaying her frustration.

“Everyone knows that Domenica is fiery and she has this fierce energy in her, but there was no intent to harm anyone. Olivia is making it out to look like that, and it’s just not the case,” she mentioned.

When Olivia’s husband Jackson was given the opposite facet of the story from Jack, he admitted he was disillusioned in his associate.

“If she can’t get over that nasty side, I don’t know how I’m going to feel moving forward,” Jackson mentioned.

While Olivia’s sudden shift from the present’s sweetheart to villain has come as a shock to many followers, one one who noticed it coming from some time again was Ella.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, the beautician mentioned she observed “something else” to Olivia in addition to her seemingly “lovely” manner.

“The first time I met Olivia at the hens night I did say [at] face value she is beautiful, she is lovely, she gives off this really caring nature, but there’s just something else to Olivia,” Ella, 27, mentioned.

“There were moments throughout the experiment when I realised there is another side to this woman. I thought, ‘I’m unsure how different it is to what we see a lot of the time, but it’s definitely something else, and it’s only a matter of time until it’s shown.’”

Married At First Sightcontinues at 7.30pm tonight on Nine.