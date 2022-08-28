Villa hand West Ham their first win, Newcastle snatch point at Wolves

Fornals performed Jarrod Bowen by way of after John McGinn’s slip however Digne produced an outstanding sliding sort out after good preliminary work by fellow full-back Matty Cash. Under strain: Steven Gerrard. Credit:PA A neat one-two between Tomas Soucek and Scamacca noticed the latter check Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez simply previous the hour mark, however the Italian was withdrawn for Michail Antonio quickly after. The Hammers remained the facet within the ascendancy and, with 16 minutes remaining, Fornals opened the scoring at Villa Park. Zouma introduced the ball ahead and located captain Declan Rice, who picked out Fornals and the Spaniard’s 25-yard effort deflected off Konsa and looped over Martinez to place West Ham forward.

Villa tried to reply rapidly and Cash curled over, however Gerrard noticed his facet consigned to a 3rd defeat of the season. Saint-Maximin snatches late level for Newcastle Allan Saint-Maximin struck a thunderous volley within the ultimate minute to rescue some extent for Newcastle United in a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers within the Premier League on Sunday. Ruben Neves broke the impasse within the thirty eighth minute, rifling a shot from distance by way of the legs of Joe Willock and into the online to cap off a superb transfer that shifted from one wing to the opposite. Newcastle needed to do with out report signing Alexander Isak, who arrived from Real Sociedad final week, as his work allow didn’t come by way of in time, leaving the 22-year-old Swede to observe the sport from the stands.