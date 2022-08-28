Villa hand West Ham their first win, Newcastle snatch point at Wolves
Fornals performed Jarrod Bowen by way of after John McGinn’s slip however Digne produced an outstanding sliding sort out after good preliminary work by fellow full-back Matty Cash.
A neat one-two between Tomas Soucek and Scamacca noticed the latter check Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez simply previous the hour mark, however the Italian was withdrawn for Michail Antonio quickly after.
The Hammers remained the facet within the ascendancy and, with 16 minutes remaining, Fornals opened the scoring at Villa Park.
Zouma introduced the ball ahead and located captain Declan Rice, who picked out Fornals and the Spaniard’s 25-yard effort deflected off Konsa and looped over Martinez to place West Ham forward.
Villa tried to reply rapidly and Cash curled over, however Gerrard noticed his facet consigned to a 3rd defeat of the season.
Saint-Maximin snatches late level for Newcastle
Allan Saint-Maximin struck a thunderous volley within the ultimate minute to rescue some extent for Newcastle United in a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers within the Premier League on Sunday.
Ruben Neves broke the impasse within the thirty eighth minute, rifling a shot from distance by way of the legs of Joe Willock and into the online to cap off a superb transfer that shifted from one wing to the opposite.
Newcastle needed to do with out report signing Alexander Isak, who arrived from Real Sociedad final week, as his work allow didn’t come by way of in time, leaving the 22-year-old Swede to observe the sport from the stands.
Newcastle dominated possession within the second half however the Wolves defence did an excellent job of stifling their attacking aptitude, with winger Saint-Maximin trying a shadow of the participant who had been their best attacking menace this season.
That all modified, nevertheless, when he smashed in a volley from the sting of the world, they usually virtually grabbed all three factors from a stoppage-time nook, however substitute Elliot Anderson’s header struck the crossbar.
Saint-Maximin’s aim secured a draw that maintained Newcastle’s unbeaten begin to the season and left them in seventh place on six factors. Wolves are second-bottom of the desk on two factors.
Reuters, AP
News, outcomes and knowledgeable evaluation from the weekend of sport despatched each Monday. Sign up for our Sport newsletter.