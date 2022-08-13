Villa off mark with tight win over Everton

Aston Villa striker Danny Ings and substitute Emiliano Buendia have secured a 2-1 win over Everton because the hosts claimed their first three factors of the brand new English Premier League season.

Having misplaced 2-0 at Bournemouth on the opening weekend, Villa bounced again with an industrious efficiency at a sweltering Villa Park.

The two managers, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, appeared 59 instances collectively for England in careers that noticed them lauded for his or her attacking aptitude, however there was little or no creativity on present till Ings opened the scoring for the house aspect with the one shot on the right track within the first half.

After good work down the best by Ollie Watkins, Ings swiped the ball from workforce mate Philippe Coutinho earlier than slicing again onto his left foot and rifling a shot previous Jordan Pickford simply previous the half-hour.

Everton, who misplaced 1-0 at residence to Chelsea final weekend, upped the tempo within the second half, however struggled to create many clear-cut possibilities.

Villa appeared have clinched victory when Buendia scored within the eighty fifth minute from a Watkins cross after Everton misplaced the ball within the centre of the sphere.

But the culrpit, new signing Amadou Onana, instantly compelled an personal aim by former Everton participant Lucas Digne to make for a nervous end

With Everton throwing all the things ahead, Tyrone Mings, who had been recalled to the aspect, made an excellent late problem to disclaim substitute Salomon Rondon as the house aspect held on.

“There were always going to be edgy moments in the game, Everton are a physical side and they caused us problems,” Ings mentioned.

“That’s how you stick it out, that’s how you grind it out and win ugly at times.”