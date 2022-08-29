Villani leads Rockets towards eliminator

Elyse Villani has taken over as skipper of the Trent Rockets, and stored alive their hopes in England’s Women’s Hundred.

The Australian took cost after England’s Nat Sciver stepped down from the captaincy. Having masterminded a shrewd fielding efficiency that restricted Welsh Fire to 8-100 off their 100 balls she led from the entrance with the bat.

In entrance of a ten,000-plus crowd at Trent Bridge Rockets wanted to win to have any probability of reaching Friday’s eliminator between the second and third-placed groups. They additionally wanted to take action as rapidly as potential as net-run-rate (NRR) might be decisive.

Villani cracked a 38-ball half-century that included a trio of boundaries within the house of 4 balls bowled to her by compatriot Nicola Carey (0-29 off 15), one in every of which was a ramp over the wicketkeeper.

She was dropped on 46, but it surely was a tricky probability to a diving Lauren Filer at deep mid-wicket.

Villani went on to make an unbeaten 55 off 40 balls as she added 60 off 40 balls with South Africa’s Mignon du Preez, who thrashed a speedy 20-ball 32, in an unbroken third-wicket partnership.

Rockets’ 2-102 off 82 balls lifted them into third on NRR. But they may solely keep there if Birmingham Phoenix, who’ve the identical variety of factors, lose at last-placed London Spirit on Tuesday.

In concept Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals may additionally catch them in the event that they win their remaining group matches, however they’re well-behind on NRR and would want massive wins respectively towards Southern Brave on Wednesday, and Oval Invincibles on Thursday.

Brave and Invincibles are first and second on the ladder. First place goes straight into the ultimate.

“We still mathematically have a chance so we will sit down tomorrow and she how the results unfold,” mentioned Villani.

On the captaincy she added: “It is something I enjoy, I do a lot of it back home and I am happy to step in and support any way I can. Nat has enough on her plate being an all-rounder.”

Fire had began as in the event that they had been certainly on hearth, English opener Tammy Beaumont hitting the primary 4 balls of the innings for 4. However, she was caught from her sixth and thereafter boundaries had been onerous to return by.

Two Australians Rachel Haynes and Annabel Sutherland perished swiftly, scoring seven off 12 balls between them, each falling to Sciver in the identical five-ball set.

Carey fared higher, top-scoring with 27 off 29 balls however like everybody else discovered compatriot Alanna King (one for ten off 20 balls) onerous to get away. She was finally one in every of two catches taken by Villani, miscuing a gradual full toss from Katherine Brunt.

“We wanted to play positive and be really brave,” added Villani.