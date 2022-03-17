Villarreal reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League on

Wednesday after humiliating Juventus 3-0 in Turin to undergo 4-1

on combination, Trend experiences citing Bein

Sports.

Penalties from Gerard Moreno and Arnaut Danjuma and Pau Torres’s

tap-in within the remaining quarter of an hour had been sufficient for Unai Emery’s

well-organised facet to see off the Italians on the Allianz Stadium

and make Friday’s last-eight draw.

Villarreal surprised Juve with three sucker punches after spending

a lot of the match on the again foot, content material to carry off the hosts’

assaults which acquired much less potent because the match wore on.

An embarrassing defeat was simply Juve’s second because the finish of

November and punctures a dogged run of type which has put them again

into the league title race at residence.

They had been loudly booed off by the house crowd who watched their

crew shrink from a promising begin and bounce off a yellow wall

earlier than being bundled out of the competitors.

Italy are actually with no single consultant on this season’s

Champions League because it strikes into its latter levels.