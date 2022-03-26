Vilnius station confronts Moscow-Kaliningrad train with images from war

Russian passengers touring between Kaliningrad exclave, mainland Russia and Vilnius railway station in Lithuania, March 25, 2022, will see a poster that includes {a photograph} taken by Maxim Dondyuk, a Ukrainian photographer, of a broken constructing.

Dear passengers of practice No. 29, Moscow-Kaliningrad. Today, Putin is murdering civilians in Ukraine. Do you agree with this? An announcer repeats the message in Russian at Vilnius station, whereas the service ends there.

On Friday morning, two dozen massive pictures from the battle in Ukraine with the identical message have been displayed on both facet the platform that was reserved for Russian transit trains.

As they journey between Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave and Moscow, St Petersburg and Lithuania by way of Belarus, the trains, which might carry as much as six passengers per day, cease in Vilnius.

A two-decade previous settlement between Lithuania and Russia and the European Union supplies transit-only visas to Lithuanian residents. The Lithuanian locomotive drives the Lithuanian locomotive throughout the a part of the journey inside Lithuania.

“We know that the Russians are protected from what’s happening in Ukraine. “Here in Vilnius railway station we have now the chance to point out at most slightly little bit of what’s going on,” Mantas Dubaskas, spokesperson for state-owned Lithuanian railways mentioned.

He mentioned, “It’s all we can do.” “Maybe, we can change some minds of very few passengers.”

Advertisement

These images have been taken by Ukrainian photographers and present individuals in ache, the injured, the victims of grief, the destruction of buildings and bridges and refugees fleeing the nation with their young children.

Moscow describes its actions in Ukraine as a “special military operations” to disarm its neighbor. According to the Kremlin, Russian forces haven’t attacked civilians.

Russia’s parliament handed this month a regulation that might see you sentenced to as much as 15 years imprisonment for spreading false information in regards to the navy.

Russian officers declare that false info was unfold by Russia’s enemies, such because the United States of America and its Western European allies, in an effort to trigger discord among the many Russian individuals.

No one was seen within the practice’s home windows on Friday morning. Since the COVID-19 lockdown of early 2020, no tickets have been bought to the stations for Russian trains so no one disembarked or joined the service. It is just not identified how many individuals have been aboard the practice.

Russian plane flying between Kaliningrad, Russia and Russia fly above the worldwide waters of Baltic Sea. This is regardless of Lithuania and different EU nations having banned them from their airspace on account of Russia’s assault in opposition to Ukraine.