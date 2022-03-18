Vintage style is eternal at Cobblestones in the East Village

NEW YORK – After 40 years in operation, Cobblestones has earned a fame amongst guests.

“They always describe it as a treasure trove,” proprietor Delanee Koppersmith stated. “It’s a lot of stuff in small space.”

The East Village classic retailer’s distinctive assortment displays its proprietor’s aptitude.

“I like the things that are a little bit odd and a little different,” she stated. “That’s sort of been my rule of thumb all these years.”

Delanee grew up a couple of blocks away and stumbled into style by chance.

“First thing I ever sold was this beautiful blue glass-bead belt—it was $45.00—and I thought, ‘Well, we’re on our way,'” she stated.

At Cobblestones, she focuses on clothes and niknaks from the Thirties and Forties.

“I like the silhouettes of those particular eras,” she stated.

For Delanee, an excellent outfit has the ability to raise spirits.

“I just think people, generally, when they’re dressed up, they feel differently, and they hold themselves differently,” she stated.

Sometimes, style designers cease into the shop searching for inspiration.

“It might be the hardware or the shape of a bag or the heel of a shoe,” she stated.

But Cobblestone’s doorways are open to all.

“I recommend everyone to look into vintage,” she stated. “I just think it’s great fun for a person’s personality to be shown on the outside.”

Cobblestones

314 E ninth St

New York, NY 10003

(212) 673-5372

The Dig with Elle McLogan

