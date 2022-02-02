Viola Davis posts viral video of dog flawlessly imitating human doing exercise

The movies involving canine typically impresses many, identical to this clip the wowed actor Viola Davis. Taking to Instagram, she shared a clip that reveals a canine imitating its human doing train. There is an opportunity that the video will even make you chuckle apart from making you say aww.

Viola Davis used three emoticons whereas sharing the video. She additionally tagged the one who initially posted the video. It is a lady named Mary who goes by my_aussie_gal on Instagram. The video reveals the train session involving her and pet canine named Secret.

“Some more simple morning Doga. Secret has been working on the last pose for a while now, but I think she’s finally gotten the hang of it! At first she had a hard time holding her paws without rolling onto one side or the other, but she’s learned how to keep her balance,” reads the caption of the unique post.

We received’t give away what the video reveals, so have a look:

The clip has been posted about 4 days in the past. Since being shared, the video has gathered greater than 12 million views and the numbers are solely growing.

“WOW. If they don’t have their own YouTube channel then no one deserves one,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Omg, that’s so sweet and cute …,” posted one other. “Definitely woman’s best friend. adorable,” expressed a 3rd. “He’s better at yoga than I am,” joked a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?