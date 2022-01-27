Violence erupts at rally in Pakistan’s port city, killing one

Police in Pakistan’s largest metropolis of Karachi clashed in a single day with activists demanding the repeal of a regulation to restrict powers of native mayors, killing one, officers mentioned Thursday.

The violence erupted when police swung batons and fired tear fuel to forestall rallygoers from marching in direction of authorities workplaces within the southern port metropolis, drawing nationwide condemnation throughout the political spectrum.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement, or MQM, advised reporters that occasion member Mohammad Aslam died at a hospital after being injured within the ensuing crush with police. Women and youngsters had been additionally among the many dozens of injured.

MQM primarily represents ethnic Mohajirs, who fled to Pakistan from India throughout 1947′s partition, and it dominates politics in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province. It is an ally within the authorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Thousands are anticipated to attend the activist’s funeral on Thursday, and the MQM has referred to as for one more day of protests.

