Violence erupts in May Day protests in Paris, marchers criticise re-elected Macron

Joshua Antunes, a 19-year-old pupil mentioned: “It is important to show Macron and the whole political world that we are prepared to defend our social rights,“. He also criticised the president’s “inactivity” on surroundings points.

Marchers carried banners studying “Retirement Before Arthritis”, “Retirement at 60, Freeze Prices” and “Macron, Get Out”

“The government has got to deal with the purchasing power problem by raising wages,” Philippe Martinez, the pinnacle of the hardline CGT union, informed Reuters earlier than the rallies.

Macron received a brand new five-year presidential time period after beating far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in final Sunday’s runoff vote.

Far-left chief Jean-Luc Melenchon, who got here third within the first spherical of the presidential vote, attended the Paris march.