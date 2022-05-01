Violence erupts in May Day protests in Paris, marchers criticise re-elected Macron
Joshua Antunes, a 19-year-old pupil mentioned: “It is important to show Macron and the whole political world that we are prepared to defend our social rights,“. He also criticised the president’s “inactivity” on surroundings points.
Marchers carried banners studying “Retirement Before Arthritis”, “Retirement at 60, Freeze Prices” and “Macron, Get Out”
“The government has got to deal with the purchasing power problem by raising wages,” Philippe Martinez, the pinnacle of the hardline CGT union, informed Reuters earlier than the rallies.
Macron received a brand new five-year presidential time period after beating far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in final Sunday’s runoff vote.
Far-left chief Jean-Luc Melenchon, who got here third within the first spherical of the presidential vote, attended the Paris march.
He desires to rally a union of the left, together with the Greens, to dominate parliament and pressure Macron into an ungainly “cohabitation” however to this point this has not materialised.
“We will not make a single concession on pensions,” Melenchon mentioned earlier than the march began.
He mentioned he nonetheless hoped an settlement to construct a brand new union of the left could possibly be reached by this night.
Unlike in earlier years, Marine Le Pen didn’t lay a wreath in Paris on the statue of Joan or Arc, whom her get together makes use of as a nationalist image. She was changed by the Rassemblement National Interim President Jordan Bardella, who mentioned Le Pen was making ready for the legislative elections.
Le Pen urged voters in a video message to elect as many deputies from her get together as attainable in June in order that she might “protect your purchasing power,” and stop Macron from carrying a “harmful project for France and the French people”