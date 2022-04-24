Violence in Sudan’s restive Darfur kills 160: Aid group

Clashes between rival teams in Sudan’s restive Darfur area killed no less than 160 individuals on Sunday, an help group stated.

The violence first erupted on Friday and continues to be ongoing within the Krink area of West Darfur, stated Adam Regal, spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, an impartial help group.

The group stated eight individuals have been killed on Friday alone.

Regal stated no less than 46 individuals have been additionally wounded within the combating, and voiced fears that the loss of life toll might rise.

A tribal chief from the non-Arab Massalit minority described seeing a number of our bodies in villages of the Krink area, which lies some 80 kilometres (50 miles) from West Darfur’s provincial capital, Geneina.

On Sunday, the International Committee of the Red Cross referred to as on authorities to make sure the protected arrival of the wounded to hospitals.

The newest bout of violence broke out after armed Arab tribesmen attacked villages of the Massalit minority in retaliation for Thursday’s killing of two tribesmen, the help group stated.

Images posted on-line confirmed burning homes sending plumes of thick black smoke to the sky, whereas others confirmed spherical patches of scorched earth the place huts had stood earlier than they have been set alight.

AFP couldn’t independently confirm the authenticity of the photographs.

On Saturday the help group accused the primarily Arab Janjaweed militia of orchestrating the assault on the Massalit villages.

The Janjaweed gained notoriety within the early 2000s for its function within the repression of an ethnic minority rise up in Darfur.

Krink and neighbouring villages are struggling beneath a “tight economic blockade by the Janjaweed militias”, Regal stated on Saturday.

Scores of individuals have been killed and tons of of homes torched in a number of bouts of violence in Darfur in current months, the United Nations and medics say.

Darfur was the scene of a bitter battle in 2003 between ethnic minority rebels and the Arab-dominated authorities in Khartoum killed 300,000 individuals and displaced 2.5 million, in line with UN figures.

Large-scale combating has subsided throughout a lot of Darfur however the area stays awash with weapons and lethal clashes usually erupt over entry to pasture or water.

The newest violence has mirrored a broader safety breakdown in Darfur following final 12 months’s army coup led by military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, that derailed a transition to full civilian rule.

