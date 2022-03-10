Violent clashes continue in Corsica after prominent prisoner attacked

Several folks have been injured amid violent clashes between police and protesters on the French island of Corsica.

Demonstrations have taken place for a number of days after a outstanding nationalist determine was attacked in jail final week.

Yvan Colonna, a convicted assassin and Corsican independence activist, was left in a coma after reportedly being strangled within the jail’s fitness center.

Investigators say he was attacked by one other prisoner, who was sentenced on Islamic terrorism fees.

The assault prompted anger from college students, nationalist organisations, and commerce unions who’ve accused the state of bearing duty.

Multiple fires broke out on the courthouse within the metropolis of Ajaccio as round 400 college students gathered. At least 40 folks — principally cops — have been injured on Wednesday evening after the sixth night of protests.

Five folks have been arrested after the “rioting,” native officers stated in a press release.

Various French politicians, together with the president of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand and former president François Hollande, have referred to as for calm.

“The government is very committed to Corsica, has done a lot for Corsica, and we must find ways of appeasement on this particular subject,” Ferrand told franceinfo.

“Prime Minister [Jean Castex] is on the task and I know that the elected representatives of Corsica are also,” he added.

The chief of the far-right National Rally, Marine Le Pen, has criticised French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti and has referred to as for his resignation.

In a speech in Paris, Le Pen stated that she “understood” the “anger” of the protesters and accused Dupond-Moretti of “gross misconduct”.

She additionally labelled the violence “scandalous” and referred to as for “finding ways of peace”.

In 2003, Colonna was convicted of the 1998 murder of French prefect Claude Erignac after spending 5 years on the run and residing as a Corsican shepherd. He has been serving a life sentence in Arles on the French mainland.

He has lengthy appealed to be moved again to Corsica, however France had refused and described him as a “detainee of particular concern” (DPS). This standing was lifted on Tuesday by Prime Minister Castex however the transfer has to date did not appease protesters.

French prosecutors have additionally charged Colonna’s alleged attacker with tried homicide in affiliation with a terror group.

According to France’s prime anti-terror prosecutor, the suspect confessed to attacking his fellow prisoner, saying he had been angered by “blasphemous statements”.