‘Violent’: Stark reality of what Ukraine faces

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described it as a “peacekeeping” operation. But there’s very worrying proof on the contrary.

‘Peacekeepers’ don’t want heavy tanks. They don’t want artillery. Nor do they want lots of long-range, precision-strike missiles.

And the small Ukrainian areas of Luhansk and Donetsk don’t want 170,000 troops to convey order to their mixed inhabitants of 1.5 million.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his army is moving to protect a persecuted Russian-speaking population. But it’s a military tailor-made to grab the entire of Ukraine.

“This time, if Russia invades, it would not constrain itself,” argues Centre for a New American Security (CNAS) think-tank analysts Michael Kofman and Jeffrey Edmonds. “It would use the bulk of its military resources – ground forces, air power, attack helicopters, powerful missiles and its navy – in a violent, open conflict.”

The troubled jap provinces are prone to be an excuse. The primary act – seizing Kyiv and western Ukraine – is but to return.

“Such ambitions would require an extensive initial operation, followed by the entry of additional forces that could hold territory and secure supply lines,” the CNAS analysts say. “The scale and potential for escalation of such a conflict are difficult to predict, but they would likely produce levels of violence unseen in Europe since the 1990s, when Yugoslavia tore itself apart.”

The ultimate escalation seems imminent, with tanks and armoured personnel autos shifting into Luhansk and Donetsk.

“There is a chance that Russia ultimately opts not to launch a full-scale invasion,” they are saying. “But if one happens, it would not look like the limited offensives Russia mounted in Ukraine in 2014 and 2015.”

Instead, it could appear to be the brutal Russian occupation of Chechnya in 1999.

Tens of 1000’s of Chechen civilians had been killed amid the all-out assault.

That resulted in Moscow seizing whole management.

Russian hammer is poised

The Kremlin has amassed some 200,000 frontline troops, nationwide guard and assist personnel.

It’s a hammer poised over Ukraine’s eggshell.

“The Russian military would likely open its campaign with air strikes targeting command-and-control systems, logistical centres, airports, air defences and other critical infrastructure,” the CNAS analysts say.

Such forces have been carefully noticed shifting into place over current months.

Dozens of Su-25 and Su-35 assault plane and huge numbers of Iskander tactical missiles might instantly rain down destruction throughout all of Ukraine.

Closer to the entrance line are a whole bunch of artillery items, rocket launchers and thermobaric (blast wave) bomb launchers. These might obliterate any potential impediment – navy or civilian – lengthy earlier than the tanks transfer in.

“The opening air campaign would probably be short,” the CNAS analysts say. “Unlike Western militaries, which concentrate firepower in their air forces, Russia puts the bulk of its firepower in its ground forces, so it would quickly proceed to a ground campaign.”

Evidence of this has been gathered by open-source intelligence (OSINT) evaluation of regional social media.

Tanks and autos full of parachutes are able to be dropped from heavy-lift plane. Dozens of helicopters and paratroop models are deployed to close by airfields, ready to grab vital bridges and infrastructure.

David versus Goliath

Ukraine’s defences aren’t negligible.

They’re simply far fewer in quantity and sometimes of lesser high quality than the Russian forces arrayed towards them.

Ukraine’s air pressure is principally made up of Soviet-era leftovers. These will seemingly be destroyed on the bottom, and those who make it into the air stand little likelihood.

Its navy is tiny. Moscow’s fashionable destroyers and corvettes completely outmatch the gathering of small gunboats.

Its troops are primarily conscripts. While skilled in counterinsurgency warfare since Russia’s invasion of 2014, their coaching towards frontline forces is missing.

“The most logical strategy for the Ukrainian military would therefore be to fight an organised retreat, imposing as high a cost as it can on any Russian advance,” the CNAS report reads.

But retreating troops will likely be out within the open. And that makes them weak to air assault – from strike plane and drones.

More entrenched positions will seemingly be rapidly surrounded. And Russia’s presence in Belarus means the pure impediment of the Dnieper River might be bypassed.

“The fight outside Kyiv might then entail a handful of Ukrainian brigades battling far more and far more powerful Russian forces, which would be supported by airborne units,” they predict. “This is a fight that Ukraine would almost certainly lose.”

Retreating to the cities will elevate the stakes. For each side.

“Russia’s force may look big, but it would quickly prove paltry given the demands of urban warfare,” they write. “Urban warfare is a bloody business, and battles over Ukraine’s main cities would likely kill substantial numbers of civilians, destroy entire neighbourhoods and do untold damage to the economy.”

Psychological warfare

The battle to demoralise Ukraine’s defenders is already properly beneath manner. But Moscow is placing equal effort into motivating its personal troops. The Kremlin retains making an attempt to determine a “just cause” for struggle.

On Monday evening, Russian media was full of unverified allegations of mass graves of “ethnically cleansed” Russian audio system. Then there have been claims of a “failed” try by Ukrainian troops to invade Russian territory. Why Kyiv would need to achieve this within the face of Moscow’s large mobilisation was left unsaid.

It’s a false narrative harking back to Nazi Germany earlier than it invaded Poland in 1939.

Nazi propagandists accused Warsaw of persecuting ethnic Germans and getting ready to assault German territory – at the same time as Germany’s personal invasion pressure sat on the border.

It’s not a severe try at justification. But the momentary confusion and hesitation such outrageous claims produce are extreme sufficient within the fast lead-up to all-out struggle.

And resisting occupying Russian forces could also be nearly futile. Surveillance drones. Infra-red sensors. Regular satellite tv for pc passes. Even small bands of fighters will discover it tough to cover.

“But an insurgency, especially if externally sponsored, might still bleed Russian forces and resources over the years,” the CNAS analysts conclude. “A prolonged war that ravaged Europe’s largest country could radiate instability into the continent’s eastern and central regions. It could also prove to be the beginning of a series of crises between NATO and Russia. For the first time in decades, European security stands on the precipice.”

Jamie Seidel is a contract author | @JamieSeidel