Viral Insta post exposes huge Kanye problem

Once once more, Kanye West is making headlines day-after-day since he cut up with Kim Kardashian and he or she was caught canoodling with Pete Davidson. While Ye does know the way to make a splash, there’s a really actual downside with the way in which we discuss him.

While there isn’t any excuse for tormenting your ex the way in which Kanye seems to be, it’s not a supply of leisure.

He could be a star, however he’s additionally a human with a really publicly documented wrestle along with his psychological well being, by the use of bipolar dysfunction. This doesn’t make him the butt of all jokes, and it doesn’t make his continued assaults on Kim in any approach humorous.

Haven’t we realized something from how we handled Britney Spears?

It’s a sentiment shared in a viral publish from Jameela Jamil, the place she (rightly) begs media and people to take a step again.

Jamil continued within the publish’s caption: “This is not me in ANY WAY defending or excusing Kanye. But I do know enough about mental illness to know that the public/media is handling this in a way that only leads to more sadness/danger for everyone involved”.

“A woman is afraid. Children are traumatised. And Kanye is making catastrophic decisions”.

“Just stop treating it like it’s Real Housewives,” she completed.

The factor is, Ye’s behaviour proper now will not be OK, and it’s not being constructed from a mentally wholesome thoughts — so all of us egging him on for leisure is simply making it worse for everybody concerned.

Kanye himself has criticised Davidson for making his psychological well being right into a joke throughout an SNL skit again in 2018.

“HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” Kanye shared alongside an image of Davidson from the present in query, sporting a hat that mentioned ‘Make Kanye 2006 Again’.

For context, Davidson is on his personal psychological well being journey and was open about it throughout his criticisms of Kanye, and the feedback have been made to attempt to distance himself from Ye’s Trump-supporting feedback whereas he hosted an earlier present.

Context apart, the purpose is, everybody’s psychological well being journey is their very own, and it’s by no means a joke.

Not to say that if you discuss his psychological well being points as in the event that they’re a joke, you convey again a harmful stereotype round everybody with bipolar and different psychological well being issues.

In case this nonetheless must be mentioned: not everybody with bipolar acts the way in which Kanye does. I’ve a few very shut pals with bipolar who’re probably the most stunning, variety people you would ever meet.

Yes, typically over the previous decade or extra of me realizing them, the wrestle for his or her private wellbeing has been very actual — which may be scary for them and people of us who love them. The remainder of the time, these two persons are higher at residing than anybody else I do know. Oh, and each of them are in long-term, wholesome relationships, in case that issues to you.

Celebrity lives are fascinating, and this isn’t the primary time we’ve all bought a kick out of Kanye’s downfall (don’t attempt to deny it), however now we all know higher.

Now his actions are bordering on harmful for his ex-wife, and traumatic for his kids. So let’s simply please, go away them alone and cease turning actual life trauma into leisure.