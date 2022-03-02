Viral pic posted by Nasa looks like an artwork. Can you guess what it shows?

Nasa’s Instagram web page is each mesmerising and academic. From speaking about galaxies far-off to showcasing wonders of the Blue Planet, the area company typically shares unbelievable posts that depart folks amazed. Case in level, this image posted by Nasa that appears like an art work.

“The world’s largest salt flat. Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni is a salt flat that for most of the year is a large expanse of white salt crust as large as 4,000 square miles (10,000 sq km). During rainy season, water can fill part of the salt flat and give it an incredible mirror-like appearance. However, in 2022 the watery mirror grew larger and lingered longer than it had for several years, which is probably related in to the La Niña event. Strong La Niñas during the rainy season are related to positive rainfall anomalies in the southern Altiplano,” they wrote.

In the following few traces, in addition they added, “This is a natural-colored image acquired on January 31 by the Operational Landsat Imager on Landsat 8. Note the discoloration of the water and the salt flat, which could be due to a combination of runoff, volcanic sediments, and microbes or algae thriving in the water.”

Take a take a look at the submit shared by Nasa:

The picture has been shared a day in the past. Since being shared, the picture has rapidly gone viral. In reality, until now, it has collected greater than 4 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted many to submit numerous sorts of feedback.

“I love that colour,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “How far away was this photo taken?” requested one other. To which, the area company replied, “Landsat 8 orbits Earth at an altitude of 438 miles (705 km).” A 3rd commented “Wow.” The identical phrase was utilized by others to showcase their reactions too. A number of additionally used coronary heart or fireplace emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your ideas on the submit shared by Nasa? Did the submit depart you surprised?