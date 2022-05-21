Viral Video: 80-Year-Old Woman’s Deadlift In Challenge To Her Grandson

An 80-year outdated girl does deadlifts in problem to her grandson

A video goes viral on social media the place an outdated girl will be seen doing deadlifts, which is taken into account one of the crucial troublesome exercises.

The video was shared by ‘Punjabi Industry’ on Instagram on Friday.

In the video, a boy will be seen making a video of his grandmother who’s lifting a barbell on the terrace.

The youngster appears to get shocked by his grandmother’s means to finish the health problem that he had given her casually.

The girl’s id stays unknown, however she did so in reply to a problem from her grandson.

It has obtained over 4,000 views on Instagram and folks have left feedback on the put up.

One person will be seen saying, “Where did you get this video from? She is my grandmother.”

Videos of outdated folks have been continuously shared on social media. A video of 90-year-old man bowling for the primary time in his life along with his granddaughter went viral a number of days in the past. He had a spinal twine damage in his twenties and obtained little steering or remedy to assist him get well. He endured and constructed an honest life for himself.”

The video was shared by ‘ptwithdrea’ on Instagram. The video received over 7,000 views and over 491 likes so far.

Last month, a video of an elderly woman dancing flawlessly to Pushpa Movie’s song “Sammy Sammy” went viral, and the internet called her DJ Dadi.



