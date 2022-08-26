Viral Video: African Dancers Give Energetic Performance On ‘Kaala Chashma’, Win Internet

Picture reveals the African Dance group, all youngsters dancing to the tune.

You will need to have seen plethora of movies that individuals make on the tune ‘Kaala Chashma’ on social media. Now it’s the flip of an African dance crew. The members of the dance group, all youngsters, are seen grooving to the favored tune and the video has gone viral.

This is Wow! Indian delicate energy. pic.twitter.com/DsGQWTsnF5 — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) August 25, 2022

Shared by a consumer named Aviator Anil Chopra on Twitter on Friday, the video options the children performing each the signature dance strikes and their fusion variations which have created a storm on the social media.

The video has amassed over 1.6 million views and greater than 73,000 likes in simply in the future. The submit has greater than 11,000 re-tweets and customers have flooded the remark part of the submit with many remarks praising the dance crew.

One consumer wrote, “These kids are so sweet, must say people in Africa love Indian music. They can dance to any tune.”

“India should use the technology and provide free Hindi lessons online globally so that they understand the meaning as well,” a second consumer wrote.

“The influence this song has had. Few songs are bigger than the movie. This is one of them. And songs are such an important factor even when it comes to longevity of iconic movies,” wrote a 3rd consumer whereas sharing the submit.

A video went viral within the month of June confirmed a Norwegian dance group grooving to the identical tune at their pal’s marriage ceremony. The video confirmed the group of dancers from the troupe named ‘Quick Style’ grooving on the tune. The group put up an brisk efficiency replete with animated expressions and modern strikes.

The company on the marriage ceremony have been seen having a blast as they have been seen cheering for the all-men group. The web fell in love with the troupe’s tackle Kala Chashma.

Shared by one of many dancers named Yasin Tatby on Instagram, the video obtained thousands and thousands of views and likes.



