Viral Video: Bear Takes A Stroll In US City, Internet Surprised

A bear might be seen strolling round streets of a metropolis in North Carolina, the United States.

What could be your response for those who see a bear in your neighbourhood? Or whenever you see a bear crossing a street whereas driving?

One such incident goes viral on social media the place a bear might be seen strolling round streets of a metropolis in North Carolina, the United States. It could seem odd to see a bear within the centre of a busy metropolis full of individuals, however that’s precisely what occurred in Asheville.

This video, captured by the officers of Asheville Police Department, was shared on Facebook on April 22.

“APD officers responded to an unusual call Thursday afternoon of a bear milling around downtown and then eventually climbing a tree in the Pritchard Park area. The black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar, seemed to want a day in the park, where lots of people were enjoying their day downtown,” the police division’s submit mentioned.

“Officers wanted to help get the bear safely out of the area by helping give the bear space to mosey along. At one point the bear even crossed the street by using the crosswalk. Although officers appreciated the law-abiding bear, it was important to get the bear back to a wooded area for safety,” it further said.

“This is the third incident APD officers have assisted in getting bears out of the downtown area in the past three weeks. Always be aware of your surroundings,” the post mentioned.

Surprised users appreciated the efforts put in by the police department. “I liked the video I watched the place APD Officer was strolling the bear down the road… Thanks Asheville PD,” said a user on Facebook.

“It was humorous whereas watching a video of the bear. At one level It appeared like if the bus had stopped and the doorways had opened, he nearly would have gotten in,” commented one other.

As quickly because the bear managed to cross the street, it climbed a tree in a park space.