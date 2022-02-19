Viral Video Crushes Donald Trump With His Own Words About Pleading The Fifth

Progressive PAC MeidasTouch highlights but extra hypocrisy from Donald Trump by flipping the previous president’s personal feedback about pleading the fifth in opposition to him in its new viral advert.

Trump rants about individuals invoking their Fifth Amendment rights within the 64-second video, which garnered nearly half 1,000,000 views in its first 12 hours on Twitter alone and prompted the #TrumpIsGuilty hashtag to development on the platform.

The ex-president calls the transfer “disgraceful” and says solely “the mob takes the fifth” within the clip.

But Trump’s phrases are reduce alongside footage of his allies and enablers invoking the privilege throughout varied probes — together with his son, Eric Trump, who reportedly pleaded the fifth greater than 500 occasions throughout the New York lawyer normal’s workplace investigation into Trump Organization funds.

