Viral Video: Man’s ‘Unnecessary Invention’ Called ‘The Food Funnel’ Has Attracted Foodies

An ‘pointless invention’ has caught the eyes of foodies all around the globe! One man on the web has created a singular invention known as the ‘meals funnel’. His design is targeted on saving meals by reusing spilled and further meals. In his video demonstration, he has proven the usage of his helpful gear by consuming a burrito. People who’ve had burritos know that consuming this Mexican wrap is a messy affair, with stuffing falling in every single place. What his invention does is collects all of the stuffing from the open finish of the funnel. On the slender finish, he locations an empty taco shell, so that every one the collected stuffing falls into the shell, making a taco from the spilled meals! Sounds fantastic, does not it?!

This foodie invention has gone viral with the video garnering 19.2 million views and round 698k likes! Uploaded by Instagram deal with @unnecessaryinvention and shared by @9gag, the brains behind this genius invention is Matty Benedetto. The self-taught product designer is thought for creating mind-bending but pointless innovations. His web page has over 1.3 million followers, stuffed with innovations that aren’t wanted in actual life however are simply fantastic. However, Matty Benedetto’s meals funnel appears to be a lifesaver for messy eaters of the world who can not help however spill meals whereas consuming. Here’s what individuals commented about this invention:

“To be honest (sic) that idea ain’t too bad”

“With this we can make unlimited tacos”

“Best. Invention. Ever.”

“Eat burrito, sell taco”

The identical creator had beforehand created one other invention that foodies could be happy to see. Called “the never napping bow”, it’s a vibrating popcorn bowl that’s designed to routinely wake you up in case you go to sleep whereas watching a film. Take a glance:

What do you consider these weird foodie innovations? Do inform us within the feedback part beneath!