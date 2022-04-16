Viral video of a person finely chopping onion is oddly satisfying to watch

Are you a daily consumer of Reddit? Then it’s possible you’ll concentrate on the sub-reddit known as oddly satisfying. It is full of such videos which are completely mesmerising and unbelievable to look at. Case in level, this video of an individual chopping an onion.

The video is shared on Reddit with a easy caption. “How this onion turns into the consistency of rice,” it reads. The video opens to point out a half onion sitting on a chopping board. Within moments, an individual makes use of a knife to cut the onion into fantastic items. It is the precision with which the individual completes the duty that has now left individuals amazed and amused.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been shared two days in the past. Since being shared, the video has gone tremendous viral. Till now, the share has gathered greater than 1.9 million views and the numbers are rapidly growing. The publish has additionally prompted individuals to share numerous feedback.

“I want those skills (and a sharp knife)!” wrote a Reddit consumer. “This video made me cry,” joked one other. “I cut my finger just watching this video,” posted a 3rd. “My eyes are burning and watering just watching this video,” commented a fourth. Many commented about how the sharp knife helped the individual in chopping the onion into tiny bits.

What are your ideas on the video?