Viral Video Of Man With Wife’s Severed Head Shakes A Country

Officers had arrested the 2 males “during a raid on their hideout”: Report

Tehran:

A viral video of a person showing to show his decapitated younger spouse’s head on the street after he found her alleged adultery has deeply shaken Iranians.

Police suspect that Mona Heidari, 17, was killed by her husband and brother-in-law within the southwestern metropolis of Ahvaz, Iran’s ISNA information company reported.

By Monday, officers had arrested the 2 males “during a raid on their hideout”, state information company IRNA stated, citing native police.

The case prompted Iran’s vice chairman for girls’s affairs, Ensieh Khazali, to name on parliament to take “urgent measures” and on the authorities to boost consciousness to stop such instances.

Iranian newspapers and social media noticed an outpouring of shock and rage over the killing, with many demanding social and authorized reforms.

“A human being was decapitated, her head was displayed on the streets and the killer was proud,” stated the reformist each day Sazandegi.

“How can we accept such a tragedy? We must act so that femicide does not happen again.”

Police suspect that Mona Heidari, 17, was killed by her husband and brother-in-law

Renowned feminist filmmaker Tahmineh Milani wrote on Instagram: “Mona was a victim of devastating ignorance. We are all responsible for this crime.”

Following Heidari’s homicide, calls have been revived to reform legal guidelines for the safety of ladies in opposition to home violence and to boost the authorized age for marriage, at present set at 13 in Iran.

According to Iranian media, the sufferer was simply 12 when she was married, and had a three-year-old son by the point she was killed.

Lawyer Ali Mojtahedzadeh, within the reformist paper Shargh, blamed “legal loopholes” for “paving the way for honour killings”.

Fellow member of parliament Elham Nadaf advised the ILNA information company: “Unfortunately, we are witnessing such incidents because there are no concrete measures to ensure the implementation of laws to prevent violence against women.”

Authorities in the meantime shut down the information web site Rokna, saying it “psychologically disturbed society” after it shared the viral video of the person, IRNA reported.

In May 2020, a person beheaded his 14-year-old daughter in one other so-called “honour killing” which sparked public outrage. He was sentenced to 9 years in jail later that 12 months.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)