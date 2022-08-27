VIRAL VIDEO: Shocked Amitabh Bachchan watches as KBC 14 contestant takes off his shirt for victory dance

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAATEINHAWAHAIN Amitabh Bachchan

VIRAL VIDEO: Kaun Banega Crorepati has seen various enthusiastic contestants. But this was most likely the primary time when a contestant took off his shirt for a bit celebration proper within the heart of the stage. Even host Amitabh Bachchan was shocked. The hilarious video is a promo of an upcoming episode.

In the video, a person wins the quickest finger first spherical and as Big B proclaims the identify to affix him on the Hotseat the excited man jumped without delay and shortly unbuttoned his shirt. Confused to start with, Big B merely watched him to determine what he was doing. In no time, the person takes off his shirt and swirls him within the air earlier than throwing it on the viewers. The crowd seated within the viewers cheered loudly for the person as he continued to run on the stage earlier than lastly stopping to hug his spouse and put on his shirt. A surprised Bachchan saved taking a look at him because it occurred.

The video was posted on Sony TV’s verified Instagram web page with the caption: “Vijay Gupta ji ne jeet mein shirt utaar ke machayi dhamaal, lekin kya apne gyan se hotseat par woh karenge kamaal?” Soon after the promo was shared on social media, it went viral. Netizens had been left in splits they usually had hilarious responses to Big B’s response.

“Itta bindas contestant first time ayya kbc me,” a person commented. Another one mentioned, “Best moment. Dekh ke mazza aa gaya. Shayad pehli baar hua h aisa show mei.” Many had been additionally reminded of Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s iconic second at Lord’s. Watch the video right here:

Meanwhile, mega star Amitabh Bachchan introduced late on Tuesday night time that he had examined optimistic and urged “all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also”.

The much-loved actor has been internet hosting Season 14 of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. It is to be seen if his well being situation impacts his appearances within the standard actuality TV quiz present,

Bachchan, who shall be seen on the large display screen in a number of movies within the subsequent few months, examined optimistic in July 2020 and remoted himself in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

