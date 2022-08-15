Viral Video Shows Johnny Depp’s Lookalike At A Religious Ceremony In Iran

Johnny Depp’s doppelganger is a mannequin in Iran, in response to native media.

An Iranian man has gone viral on social media for his hanging resemblance to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp. The man was collaborating in a non secular ceremony in Iran’s Tabriz the place his video was taken and it first appeared on TikTok. The footage later began circulating on different platforms like Reddit the place 1000’s of individuals have been amazed to see Mr Depp’s lookalike. Local media recognized the person as Amin Sa’les, who the stories mentioned, is a mannequin, in response to Newsweek.

In the video, the person is seen sporting Mr Depp’s distinct coiffure and goatee together with matching shades whereas collaborating within the solemn ceremony.

The video additionally reveals him elevating ceremonial sticks as a part of a ritual.

Users additionally discovered an Instagram account, which they declare belongs to Sa’les (username @dr.aminsales). It has been stuffed with feedback from individuals who discuss his look.

The deal with has many pictures of the person from picture shoots during which he has posed just like the ‘Pirates of the Carribbean‘ star.

Meanwhile, commenting on his now-viral video circulating on-line, many customers puzzled if Mr Depp had deserted Hollywood following his authorized battle with ex-wife Amber Heard and ran away to Iran.

“He left his doppelganger back in the states to fool everybody,” a Reddit consumer mentioned whereas commenting on the video. “Johnny Duped,” added one other.

“He’s learning how to fend off Amber,” a 3rd consumer mentioned.

In June, one other lookalike of Mr Depp went viral from Stockholm with over 2 million views on TikTok and different platforms.

After profitable the defamation case in opposition to his ex spouse, Mr Depp has began engaged on his subsequent mission during which he’s taking part in the position of controversial King Louis XV. His first look from director Maiwenn’s historic love story “Jeanne du Barry” was launched by a French manufacturing home final week.