Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers are my favorite players, I want to play for RCB in IPL: Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis of South Africa is actually making numerous noise within the ongoing ICC Under19 World Cup 2022 in West Indies. The dasher has performed one sensational knock after one other as South Africa superior to the playoff semi-final. With 362 runs in 4 video games, in truth, Brevis ended the league-stage because the main run-scorer. This additionally features a blistering century.

His batting fashion has drawn comparisons with former South African captain AB de Villiers, and the teenager is overwhelmed with the very fact. In truth, his blitzes have earned him nicknames like ‘ABD 2.0’ or ‘Baby AB.’ With De Villiers arguably being the very best batter within the historical past of the sport, many eyes shall be on Brevis within the coming occasions. Well, the right-handed batter is actually decided to embrace the problem.

My largest dream is to play for the Proteas: Dewald Brevis

Speaking of his future plans, Brevis stated he desires to signify South Africa in all three codecs of the sport. Alongside that, he additionally needs to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore within the Indian Premier League (IPL) with De Villiers and Virat Kohli being two of his most favorite gamers.

“For me, the biggest dream is to play for the Proteas and then I am such a big fan of the IPL, I would love to play for RCB because AB (de Villiers) and (Virat) Kohli are there,” stated Brevis in a video posted on the official web site of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“Also, all the other T20 competitions around the world. I want to be recognized as an all-rounder with my leg-spin bowling. I want to play all three formats,” he added.

Meanwhile, it should be famous that De Villiers, who served RCB from 2011 to 2021, has retired from all types of skilled cricket. Hence, RCB gained’t be capable to avail his companies from the subsequent season onwards. This means Brevis has a doable likelihood to fill his idol’s sneakers if given the chance.

Meanwhile, Brevis’ love for RCB dates lengthy again. There are a number of footage on social media the place the younger South African batter may be seen sporting the franchise’s jersey and kit. However, his major goal could be taking South Africa to glory within the ongoing competitors.