Virat Kohli extends greeting to Sachin Tendulkar on his 49th birthday | Off the field News – Times of India

MUMBAI: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli took to social media to increase his needs to compatriot and batting nice Sachin Tendulkar , who turned 49 on Sunday.“Happy birthday to one of the greatest. Have a good one Sachin paji,” stated Kohli in an Instagram story.

Other former and present cricketers from India and out of doors India additionally prolonged their needs to the batting legend.

“A most auspicious day when someone of your goodness and talent came into this world, @sachin_rt. May all your wishes be fulfilled far beyond your wildest dreams and may you live a healthy, prosperous and inspiring life filled with love. #HappyBirthdaySachin,” tweeted former India batter and present National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman, who additionally was part of the famed ‘Fab Four’ of Indian batting within the 2000s, together with Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly and present India head coach Rahul Dravid.

South Africa’s U-19 cricket sensation and Mumbai Indians batter Dewald Brevis additionally prolonged his needs to Tendulkar, who can also be his mentor in MI.

“Happy birthday Sachin Sir. Thanks for all your support and guidance. You are an inspiration!,” stated a Twitter put up from Brevis.

Legendary India spinner Harbhajan Singh additionally tweeted, “Happy Birthday Paji .. aap ko duniya bhar ki sab Khushiyaa mille..Have a great day ahead.. once u r out of the bubble, we shall celebrate.. love always @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar #Master.”

India and RCB batter Dinesh Karthik additionally took to social media to want Tendulkar, tweeting, “There are greats, there are legends and then there is @sachin_rt. Wishing you a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdaySachin.”

Four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tweeted, “Super Birthday to the man who made the crowd whistle and stand in ovation through decades of Indian Cricket! #HappyBirthdaySachin #WhistlePodu : @BCCI.”

The legendary batter has probably the most variety of runs within the longest format of the sport, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the best way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, probably the most by any participant.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created quite a few data within the ODI format as properly. He stands on the prime of the record of most runs in ODI, with a complete of 18,426 runs, together with 49 tons and 96 half-centuries.

During his lengthy profession, the previous batter represented India in six World Cups. He was additionally part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

He has additionally achieved a historic milestone of scoring 100 worldwide tons and holds the report for registering probably the most centuries in Test and ODIs. He was additionally the primary batsman to attain a double ton within the 50-over format.

Sachin was final seen enjoying in Road Safety World Series in 2021, the place he led India Legends to the title win. Currently, he’s the mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise, Mumbai Indians.

