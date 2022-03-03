‘Virat Kohli Got Us Going In Tests’: India Captain Rohit Sharma Hails Predecessor | Cricket News

Indian cricket staff captain Rohit Sharma credited his predecessor Virat Kohli for bettering the aspect’s fortunes in Test cricket in recent times. Speaking to reporters on the eve of India’s opening Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, Rohit mentioned his purpose is to simply take ahead from the place Kohli had left. Kohli, who will play his a hundredth Test match within the opening match in opposition to Sri Lanka beginning Friday, is India’s most profitable Test captain with 40 victories from 68 matches within the format.

“I am looking forward to just winning games and doing the right things with the right players in the squad. As a Test team, we at the moment stand in a very good position, credit goes to Virat for getting us going in this format. What he did with the Test team was brilliant to see, I have to just take it forward from where he left,” mentioned Rohit in Thursday’s pre-match press convention.

“We are midway in the WTC table, I do not see we have anything wrong in this format, we want to improve every game we play, that is going to be the benchmark we set for ourselves. We look forward to correcting our mistakes, no team is perfect,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who had been given relaxation within the recently-concluded T20I collection, will turn into the twelfth Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches — the others being Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ishant Sharma and Harbhajan Singh.

Promoted

India swept the three-match T20I collection in opposition to Sri Lanka 3-0.

(With ANI inputs)