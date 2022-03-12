Virat Kohli has got an extremely strong leadership style: Faf du Plessis

The Royal Challengers Bangalore named Faf du Plessis as their subsequent skipper on March 12 i.e. simply two weeks forward of the IPL 2022. He can be taking on the reins from batting megastar Virat Kohli who led the franchise for 9 seasons from 2013 to 2021. The three-time finalists roped within the veteran batter for a sum of INR seven crore on the two-day IPL 2022 mega public sale final month.

After his appointment as the brand new captain of the Bengaluru-based franchise, congratulatory messages began pouring in for Faf from all corners together with his predecessor Kohli, former franchise CSK, and ex-Proteas teammate and greatest pal AB de Villiers, and so forth. Now, the South Africa batter has showered reward on Virat and likewise stated that he can be taking inputs from the batting icon.

Virat Kohli is likely one of the most revered leaders of the sport: Faf du Plessis

“Virat Kohli, just not for RCB but also for the international game, he is one of the most respected leaders of the game. Huge respect for what he has done with the bat in his hand but also from a captaincy perspective. He has changed Indian cricket and I have seen that over time, playing against India. I could see that leadership footprint in the Indian team. A competitive, fit team that was fighting fire with fire,” stated Faf du Plessis whereas talking on the RCB unbox occasion in Bengaluru.

“He has got an extremely strong leadership style. That is something that we will still need even if he is not being the captain, that energy that he brings to himself and also for the team is hugely important for us. So like that, we will try and use that as best as we can”, he added.

The Proteas sensation was launched by the defending champions Chennai Super Kings regardless of him having performed a key position of their fourth title triumph. He had an impressive 2021 season the place he completed because the second-highest run-getter with 633 runs from 16 matches. The 37-year-old can be trying to begin afresh because the Royal Challengers Bangalore eye a maiden IPL crown.

RCB will kick off their IPL 2022 marketing campaign once they lock horns with Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.