Virat Kohli Reacts After Daughter’s Photo Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | Cricket News

India batter Virat Kohli on Monday stated that he alongside together with his spouse Anushka Sharma have been caught off-guard after pictures of their daughter Vamika went viral on social media. As India and South Africa locked horns within the third and closing ODI on Sunday, Vamika was seen alongside Anushka within the stands, and the pictures went viral on social media. When Kohli introduced up his half-century, Kohli gestured in direction of Vamika and he celebrated with a cradle gesture.

“Hi guys, we realize that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and did not know that the camera was on us,” Kohli stated in his Instagram story.

“Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate it if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you,” he added.

This was the primary time that Vamika’s images had been seen wherever, and instantly the pictures began doing the rounds on social media.

Earlier, Kohli and Anushka had urged the media to not click on Vamika’s footage to take care of the couple’s privateness.

This is the rationale many followers on social media criticized the broadcaster for displaying Vamika on dwell tv.

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka had earlier issued an official assertion revealing the rationale for holding Vamika away from the limelight, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Recently, Anushka had additionally penned a observe thanking the camerapersons for not clicking footage of their daughter Vamika whereas they accompany Virat for his cricket match excursions.

India misplaced the third and closing ODI in opposition to South Africa by 4 wins and consequently, South Africa clinched the collection 3-0.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)