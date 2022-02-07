Virat Kohli says he was approached a few times by IPL franchises in past | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has revealed that he was “approached a few times” by few IPL franchises prior to now to place himself within the public sale however he most popular to remain at Royal Challengers Bangalore The former India captain, who stepped down as RCB skipper on the finish of final season after eight years in cost, is the one cricketer to have performed for one franchise because the league’s inaugural version in 2008.“I’ve been approached a few times as well — to come into the auction somehow — I have thought about it,” Kohli informed the RCB podcast.

“At the end of the day, a person lives a certain number of years, and then you die and life moves on. There have been many great players who have won trophies and things like that but no one addresses you like that.

“If you’re a good individual, individuals such as you and if you’re a foul man, they steer clear of you. Eventually, that is what life is all about.”

The 33-year-old Kohli has played innumerable match-winning knocks for RCB, who have always boasted star-studded lineups, but could still never win the IPL.

“The loyalty with RCB, like how I observe my life, is much larger than 5 individuals saying you’ve got lastly received the IPL with XYZ. You really feel good for 5 minutes after which the sixth minute you could possibly be depressing with another challenge in life.

“What this franchise has given to me in the first three years, and believed in me, is the most special thing. There were many teams who had the opportunity. They didn’t back me and they didn’t believe in me.”

Speaking about his time because the franchise’s captain, Kohli mentioned dropping the IPL last in 2016 nonetheless rankles.

Chasing 209, RCB had raced to 114 for no loss on the half-way mark earlier than dropping their method and falling eight runs brief, bringing to an finish their unimaginable season on a tragic observe.

“That game, I felt like it was written. How could the finals be in Bangalore, and we played that kind of season, and we play that kind of a game where we are 100 for no loss in nine overs.

“Even KL (Rahul), to today, if there is a spotlight package deal working, he takes a screenshot and says it nonetheless hurts. It does. You had these dejected faces sitting in that incredible victory setup that we had performed for the post-victory celebration. That is one recreation the place I really feel prefer it hurts.”

The star batter added, “It disappoints me. We had alternatives the place we got here shut. At the top of the day, I’m not going to name it luck.

“The opposition is there to play as well and if they are better on the day, you have to accept it that we haven’t been as courageous or as clear in our plans as we should have been in those crunch moments.

“You may say that the chances had been stacked towards us – the one expectation was for us to win – however it’s a must to cope with these. You cannot run away from that.”